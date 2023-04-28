Zendaya & Tom Holland Flaunt Rare PDA While Enjoying Usher Concert In Vegas -- LOOK!!

Tomdaya’s back in the spotlight!

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted having a ball at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency on Thursday night! The Euphoria star first showed off the date night on her Instagram Stories when she posted a video of herself singing along to Confessions Part II. First, she panned the camera to where the Spider-Man star stood beside her in a green hoodie, then she showed off her friends on the other side. It was a super quick cameo on her BF’s part, but it’s probably because they were both too invested in the show! The actress captioned her post:

“When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this. Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert.”

So fun!

Ch-ch-check out the dream come true (below)!

Later during the outing, fans filmed the couple as the musician pointed them out in the crowd and they shared an adorable hug. Take a look:

They’re so sweet!!

The lovebirds have been traveling all around the world together lately, making stops in London, Mumbai, NYC, and Paris in the last few months. The Dune lead was in Sin City to attend CinemaCon‘s Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday. Looks like she managed to have some fun at the same time. Love it!

[Image via Marvel Entertainment/NPR Music/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]