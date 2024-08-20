1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off 500-Pound Weight Loss! Amazing!

Tammy Slaton is crushing her weight loss efforts!

The 1,000-Lb Sisters star took to her TikTok on Sunday to celebrate hitting a MAJOR milestone — she’s officially lost 500 pounds. FIVE HUNDRED! Whoa! Incredible!

To highlight the occasion, she shared a photo of herself in a cute outfit — a red shirt and black pants — posing alongside several other friends (AKA “weightloss warriors”) who are also on their own weight loss journeys. Collectively, they’ve all lost 2,078 pounds. Amazing!!

Related: Uh Oh! Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Struggling To Get Off’ Ozempic, Say Insiders!

Cheering them all on, the TLC personality captioned the post:

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies. I’m happy to call y’all all my friends. I’m so proud of each and everyone of y’all not only Are you beautiful on the inside but your gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

She also dueted the post with a video of her lip-syncing to Andra Day’s song Rise Up. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The 38-year-old reality star has been working on her health for several years now. She started the TLC show in 2020 when she weighed around 725 pounds and needed to drop 200 pounds to be considered for bariatric surgery, which she accomplished in July 2022. She’s been slowly dropping pounds ever since — showing off her progress with a swimsuit pic in April. The weight loss has also helped her to ditch her wheelchair, which must be such a great relief.

Celebrating her success, tons of fans filled Tammy’s TikTok comment section with positive vibes, writing:

“Love this, Tammy!!! Glad you have this group of inspiring friends” “You are an absolute inspiration” “You are gorgeous! I bet you feel soo much better.” “Tammy babe, you’re doing all the things you never thought you could. Slay girl” “I’m crying so damn proud of you Tammy! YOU DID THAT GIRL! YOU DID THAT”

Tammy reportedly split from her husband Caleb Willingham in May 2023 when he stopped following his diet. Of course, the split turned out to be about more than food discipline — she came out as lesbian shortly afterward. But things took a tragic turn after that. Caleb sadly died just two months later, leaving Tammy “devastated.” The fact she’s been able to maintain her healthy habits amid that kind of loss just makes this even more impressive. She’s putting in the work and it’s paying off!

Reactions to her weight update? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tammy Slaton/Instagram & TLC/YouTube]