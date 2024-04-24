1000-Lb Sisters Star Has Lost SO Much Weight! See Her New Swimsuit Pic AND Learn About Her Friendship With A Psychic!!

Tammy Slaton is looking fabulous!

The 1000-Lb Sisters star has really impressed viewers over the last year after she finally got weight loss surgery — and started making major progress. Last we heard she’d lost over 400 pounds, and since then she’s lost even more weight, hitting some major goals she had — like going to Disneyland for the first time ever. It seems like since after the tragic death of her husband, the 37-year-old reality star has been finding happiness again with new memories and new friends…

Related: Tammy Reveals Unexpected Benefit Of Weight Loss Surgery!

On Instagram Tuesday the TLC star shared some new pics showcasing her weight loss alongside her bestie, TikTok influencer Haley Michelle, while on a “girls trip”. The pics featured Tammy standing in what appears to be a hotel suite bathroom followed by a post made by her friend, showing them both sitting at a pool in their bathing suits!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

AH-Mazing!!

Fans have been praising the YouTuber in the comments of the posts, telling her how “proud” they are of her for coming so far in her weight loss journey:

“SO proud of you Tammy!!” “You look amazing Tammy I’m so proud of you ” “You got to swim! So happy for you! I know how much you love to do it so that’s so great to see” “You look so good!! I’m so happy for you, you’ve come so far and put in so much work and it’s showing off every single day! “

However, some fans were more concerned about her friendship with Haley! The children’s party entertainer and self-proclaimed psychic medium has people raising eyebrows and questioning the validity of their friendship:

“Stop using her for clout” “I’m going to have to Unfollow. This is sad. That girl looks like trouble” “You better not be using Tammy for the camera time” “Yikes”

Meanwhile, Tammy calls Haley her “BFF” and they seem pretty happy together! Apparently they were online friends for a while and just got to meet in person.

What do U think about Tammy’s new pics and her new friend, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!