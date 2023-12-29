Tammy Slaton Reveals Unexpected Benefit Of Weight Loss Surgery!

Tammy Slaton is letting her followers in on an unexpected perk of her extreme weight loss!

On TikTok Wednesday, the 1000-Lb Sisters star responded to a comment which read:

“Your hair now is my favorite. Super cute color and style.”

As it turns out, according to the 37-year-old, the new ‘do is thanks to her successful gastric bypass and nearly 400 pound weight loss! In the video, she said:

“I kinda wanted to talk about my hair actually. If yall have been watching, in the fourth season, episode three you’ll see in the beginning I had red curly hair. That was this past February and since then, my hair has actually grown in so much.”

Adding on, the elder Slaton sister gushed that she’s “proud” of her new look:

“So the surgery has actually done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health. And for my everything! I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my hair….it’s a work in progress.”

Aww! As she should be! It took a lot of hard work and dedication to see those results.

Related: Tammy Arrested For Marijuana & Drug Paraphernalia Possession!

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

We’re loving this new pixie cut look on Tammy! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Tammy Slaton/TikTok/TLC UK/YouTube]