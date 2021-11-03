Is Jennifer Garner Engaged?! See The Ring!

Move over, Bennifer… it’s Jennifer Garner’s turn for big romantic news!

Fresh off making headlines for trick-or-treating with her ex Ben Affleck and his “new” lady Jennifer Lopez, the actress is causing a stir over much more exciting (and less awkward) news. On Tuesday, she hosted an Instagram Live with 13 Going on 30 costar Judy Greer discussing “the pros and cons of being sober-ish.”

While they chatted, fans spotted something VERY inneresting — Jen was sporting a beautiful ring on that tell-tale finger. Ch-ch-check it out below:

So did her BF John Miller propose?! Well, we still don’t know for certain… but it sure looks like it, right?

Related: Scott Foley Is TERRIFIED Of His Wife While Discussing Jen Garner Relationship!

Funnily enough, when they broke up back in August 2020, tying the knot was reportedly part of the issue. A source told Us Weekly:

“He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. They parted on very amicable terms.”

Amicable enough that they quietly got back together less than a year later, as a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021:

“John has shown Jen that he doesn’t care about fame and Jen really likes that about him. He is a down to earth, hardworking guy and they have a strong, natural connection. They relate to each other because they are both very hands-on parents who love their children very much. John has made a big effort to be in Jen’s life and they’re rekindling their relationship.”

So is this couple going the distance the second time around? We’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation, but it seems like they just might!

Watch Jen’s full convo with Judy (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

[Image via Jennifer Garner/Instagram]