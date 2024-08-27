Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

23-Year-Old Star Gymnast Loses Balance Taking Selfie & Falls To Death Off Mountain Demi Lovato Will NOT Let Her Kids Become Stars -- So They Can Have 'The Childhood That I Didn't Have' Disney's SLIMY Move To Evade Wrongful Death Lawsuit Will Make You Rethink Your Disney+ Account! Skai Jackson ARRESTED - And That’s Not The Only Shocking News! She Says… Disney Alum Skai Jackson Arrested After Fight With Boyfriend -- But She Says They’re All Good, Engaged, & EXPECTING! Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional While Becoming Youngest Disney Legend EVER: 'This Award Is Dedicated To Hannah' Hot Paraguayan Swimmer Reportedly Kicked Out Of Olympic Village For 'Inappropriate Behavior' -- And She Responds! UPDATE! Kendall Jenner Feels Her Life Growing Up Was Like Hannah Montana! Dylan & Cole Sprouse Have Surprise Suite Life of Zack & Cody Reunion With Phill Lewis! LOOK! Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Once Refused To Act Together In Disney Crossover Because Of Nick Jonas! Whoopi Goldberg Secretly Spread Her Mom's Ashes At Disneyland -- By Doing WHAT!!! Keri Russell Spills Dirt On Teen Hookups Behind The Scenes Of Mickey Mouse Club AND Alleges Girls Were Let Go Once They Looked Too Developed!

R.I.P.

23-Year-Old Star Gymnast Loses Balance Taking Selfie & Falls To Death Off Mountain

23-Year-Old Star Gymnast Loses Balance Taking Selfie & Falls To Death Off Mountain

What a horrifying way to die…

Star gymnast Natálie Štíchová was sadly declared dead last week after she plummeted down the side of a mountain in Germany. The young Czech athlete was reportedly in Bavaria when she stopped upon Tegelberg Mountain on August 15 to admire Neuschwanstein Castle — AKA the monument that inspired Disney‘s Sleeping Beauty. She was hiking with two of her friends and her boyfriend David when the unthinkable happened.

Related: WWE Wrestling Legend Sid Vicious Dead At 63

While trying to get a picturesque selfie with the famous castle, Natálie ended up losing her footing and falling down the mountain. Her friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told German media the 23-year-old was standing close to the edge to try and get a good photo for her Instagram when “she fell from a height of about 262 feet”:

“We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off.”

Oof. Even for a gymnast and avid hiker, it’s important to remember how dangerous cliffs can be. Don’t allow yourself to be so distracted over photos that you risk your life.

The poor girl… Heartbreakingly, she was taken off life support last Wednesday after doctors realized she’d sustained irreversible brain damage from the fall.

Natálie was a very popular figure in the gymnastics world back home in the Czech Republic, where she recently began training junior athletes herself. Her club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, made a public statement after her tragic death, which read:

“With deep sorrow, we announce that our wonderful friend, gymnast, representative, and coach, Natálie Štíchová, has left us forever due to a tragic accident. She lost her fight for life on August 21 at 5.30am. Natálie spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support. To honour Natálie’s memory, you are welcome to light a candle at our gymnasium.”

The gymnast’s mother also added:

“There is no one who didn’t love her. Our Natálie was the sweetest person.”

What a tragedy. Our hearts go out to Natálie’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Natálie Štíchová/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2024 17:27pm PDT

Share This