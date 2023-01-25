TikTok Father-Son Duo Enkyboys' Randy Gonzales Dead At 35 After Battle With Cancer

Some very devastating news…

Randy Gonzales, the patriarch in the famous father-son TikTok duo Enkyboys, has tragically passed away at 35 after his battle with colon cancer. Along with his son Brice Gonzales, the pair lit up the lives of so many people around the world while they used their platform to spread awareness for colon cancer.

A close source to the family told TMZ the social media star passed this morning after spending some time in hospice care. Randy was very open with his battle, sharing updates and keeping his audience informed about how he was doing throughout the course of his illness.

Related: Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Honor Lisa Marie Presley With Heartbreaking Eulogies

The dad and son would often create hilarious skits and music related content to post to the video platform, the Houston natives garnering so much attention they got a spot on Good Morning America. Brice was even featured on an episode of NBC‘s Lopez vs Lopez alongside George and Mayan Lopez. They’re always sure to feature the #coloncancerawareness in the caption of their videos, too, just to make sure they’re doing the most they can when getting the word out.

You can see some of their adorable skits (below):

Too cute! They really look like the best of friends…

Sadly, back in April, Randy told his followers he had been struggling through a battle with cancer for six months. He announced he had been given 2-3 years to live, but said if he went through chemo he could have that extended up to five years. At the time, he also created a GoFundMe and claimed the cancer center at University of Texas denied him after they found they didn’t accept his insurance. Just terrible!

By the time November rolled around, the cheerful father seemed very positive about how things were going when he gave an update to his fans and followers. He said he was hoping to be a good example in a year’s time — even going as far as saying he’d be doing so “when I beat it.”

Randy leaves behind his wife Kimberly Gonzales, and their three children Brice, Aubree, and Lauren who also featured in many of the Enkyboys videos and social posts. Our hearts are with them and their loved ones as they navigate this difficult loss.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram/Enkyboys]