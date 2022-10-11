50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers Him $6,700 For 24 Hours Of His Time -- See The Rapper’s BRUTAL Response!

Yikes! Things are getting heated between these two!

50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson just issued him a tense request! On Monday, the 25-year-old called out his estranged father for paying too little in child support, but then offered to pay him the same amount for 24 hours of his time! The upset son said:

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid. Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

Even shadier, the caption was posted alongside a photo of Marquise sitting in front of the word “entitled” spelled out in dollar bills on the floor — mocking the rapper’s 2015 post in which he did the same thing with the word “broke.” LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Yeesh!

Interestingly, Marquise’s post didn’t go unnoticed by 50 Cent! The celeb actually clapped back in the most SAVAGE way possible!!!

Over on his own Instagram feed, the hip-hop star seemingly responded to his son’s offer by sharing a clip from his show Power. And this wasn’t just any old clip. In the video, the actor’s character Kanan murders his son! Holy s**t! The performer wrote:

“No caption needed.”

OMG!

Has Marquise just ignited a war!? What a harsh reaction! Clearly, there is a lot of bad blood between these two, and 50 Cent isn’t ready to repair their relationship just yet. But wow.

This tense post comes after Marquise opened up about his strained relationship with his performer dad during an interview with rapper Choke No Joke last week. In a clip shared on IG, he discussed his frustrations over the lack of child support given to his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, saying:

“$6,700 a month in… New York City, you do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister — you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody — you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

He also claimed it was his father’s lifestyle that required him to pay up, adding:

“You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Hah! Love how Choke called him out — $6,700 a month is a lot of money for the average person! But it’s obvious money isn’t the entire issue. For his part, the Grammy winner’s been candid about the lack of connection between him and his firstborn. In 2020, he said on IG Live:

“I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is.”

50 Cent, who’s also dad to Sire Jackson, 10, with Daphne Joy, continued:

“​​My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake, or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

Hmm. Seems like they’ve both got problems with each other. Bummer! But judging from 50 Cent’s clap back, it doesn’t sound like they’re going to get back to common ground anytime soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Was the Power clip too much?! Let us know what you think (below)!

