Rihanna May Have Just Hinted At The Name Of Her & A$AP Rocky’s Baby!

Rihanna knows what she’s doing.

It’s somehow already been four months since the Love on the Brain singer gave birth to her baby boy with fellow star A$AP Rocky, and we still have no idea what his name is! She’s keeping a tight lip like fellow beauty mogul Kylie Jenner!

However, the star was spotted out and about on Saturday, heading into a Hollywood recording studio, geared up in a baggy pair of Diesel jeans, a sparkling Balenciaga bag, grey sunglasses, and a vintage Clench football jersey… A possible hint she may be recording NEW music for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance?! Yes, please!

However, that wasn’t the only hint fans think they noticed, as she was also seen wearing a silver chain with a pendant dangling from it. The initial on the pendant? “D.” Not “R” for Rihanna or Rakim, A$AP’s birth name. D — which isn’t anyone we can figure out!

Naturally, many have quickly surmised it’s the first initial of their baby’s name! As one fan wrote on Twitter:

“Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????”

Another slyly quipped “It’s Drake isn’t it? Lol,” referring to her on-again off-again romance with the Falling Back singer. Ha!

Then again, maybe everyone should take off their tinfoil hats on this one, as the D could also merely be alluding to Dior. Hmm…

Maybe she’ll grace us with a name (and hopefully pics, too) soon! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

