7-Year-Old Boy In Upstate New York Charged With Rape Over Thanksgiving Incident

A 7-year-old boy from Brasher Falls, New York has been charged with rape.

New York State Police were quiet about the alleged incident, only reporting that the child was charged with third-degree rape back on March 23. According to troopers, the reported incident took place on Thanksgiving of last year.

The child, who was not publicly identified, was cited and released, according to local media reports. Because of the kid’s age, the case will reportedly be handled in family court.

If this sounds crazy to you, well, some attorneys are saying that it is. Anthony Martone, a New York-based lawyer who specializes in youth defense cases, told 7 News that the charges were “absurd.”

Martone said (below):

“Instinctually, it shouldn’t happen that a 7-year-old. I don’t think you even could really realize what you’re doing at 7 years old. So I think it’s absurd to charge a 7-year-old with rape. They’d have to prove he actually physically committed this act, which to me it almost seems to be an impossibility.”

No kidding…

FWIW, police claim the investigation is ongoing.