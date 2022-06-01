90 Day Fiancé Star's 3-Year-Old Son Has Leukemia

Deavan Clegg from 90 Day Fiancé has opened up about her son’s cancer diagnosis.

The mother got transparent in the caption of an Instagram post that featured several images of her 3-year-old son Taeyang. She announced she will always be “100% transparent” with fans before the awful news: her son was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days prior.

Deavan, who recently announced she was pregnant with her third child, revealed Taeyang is already undergoing treatment for his condition:

“He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I’m trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy.”

What a horrible thing for any parent or child to go through…

The reality star went on to say:

“Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I’m still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please.”

In a second post Deavan posted a short video collage of herself and her son, and she thanked everyone for the overwhelming support:

“I want to thank everyone for the huge amount of support. This week has flip our lives upside down. Childhood cancer is one of the worst things to happen to anyone or any family. We will keep everyone updated on Taeyangs Journey to recovery.”

The mother-of-three also started a GoFundMe to help out with Taeyang’s medical costs for the coming years of treatment. In the GoFundMe description, she told of her son’s diagnosis and many trips to the ER in heartbreaking detail. The campaign has raised over $8,000 as of this writing.

Our hearts go out to Deavan, Taeyang, and their family. We wish nothing but healing and love to them in such a difficult time.

