Robin Roberts Fights Back Tears Sharing Rare Update On Girlfriend Amber Laign's Cancer Battle

Robin Roberts is getting candid about her partner Amber Laign’s breast cancer battle.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the Good Morning America anchor got choked up discussing her girlfriend’s health battle and what it has been like for her to become the caregiver after having cancer twice in her past. After host Ellen DeGeneres expressed her love for the couple amid the scary health challenge, Robin said through tears:

“I haven’t talked about it much, but with you, I will. She’s doing well, which is great.”

Addressing her history with cancer — the morning show host beat breast cancer in 2007 and a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012 — the 61-year-old continued:

“I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through, but she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.”

Interestingly, because the couple of 17 years has gone through this emotional journey before, they each have an understanding of the other person’s role in this situation. On what it’s been like to switch positions, Roberts noted:

“I’m able to kind of give her a little bit of a roadmap because I’ve gone through it. But she’s also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver. I didn’t realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber – because she protected me and she navigated for me. So, I am doing the same thing for her.”

She also insisted that “the message here” is to always see doctors for routine checkups, something Amber (like many) hadn’t done during the pandemic. To hear more about how the couple is doing while navigating this unexpected health crisis, watch her interview (below).

The love is so palpable…

This update comes just days after the broadcaster told Entertainment Tonight that the 47-year-old had temporarily stopped chemotherapy because of “complications.” Maintaining a positive attitude, she said last week:

“They’re working it out. We’re gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good.”

On how her partner has been dealing with the treatment, the Brighter by the Day author added:

“I’m just thankful that her spirits have been lifted. Recently it was a little tough there when — because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way — but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer, this happens.”

In February, the Alabama native shared the massage therapist’s diagnosis with the world while explaining that she would be taking a break from GMA from time to time to care for her partner. In January, Amber underwent surgery immediately following her diagnosis before beginning chemotherapy. We’re sending our love Robin and Amber’s way as they continue down this journey.

