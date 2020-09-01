WHOA! 90 Day Fiancé’s Paul Staehle Reveals Estranged Wife Karine Martins Is Pregnant Amid All Their Drama!

Just when you think things might calm down a little bit on 90 Day Fiancé so we can all catch our breath, the TV show throws us yet another curveball! This one definitely wasn’t planned or expected by producers and TV execs, though.

In a new social media announcement on Monday, show star Paul Staehle claims his estranged wife, Brazil native Karine Martins, is pregnant again with another baby boy! Even more dramatic, the 37-year-old American is also claiming he “will probably never see my wife and son again” due to major family legal drama and related issues.

The reality TV star made the announcement in a low-key way — not much fanfare, just little bits of information sprinkled into his story about being back in Brazil while Martins remains stateside. The Kentucky-born Staehle first informed fans about why he went back to the South American country at all, writing (below):

“For everyone thinking I am chasing Karine in Brazil. Karine is in Indiana USA. I came here alone to clean and organize our brazil home. It needs to be sanitary and baby safe. I have been keeping busy since she left. I finished cleaning and organizing USA house so now I am doing the same thing in Brazil. All my work is on the internet, so as long as I have internet I can be anywhere. Even court is on the internet these days.”

Of course, that court reference is in regards to the restraining order Paul was hit with early last month after an incident between him and Karine at the couple’s home. She is now keeping away from him along with their firstborn son, 17-month-old Pierre.

Staehle went on from there, adding more specifics about the unborn child and lamenting his position in life right now:

“My life revolved around them. I have not seen my son since July. My next court date is now in December. I will not see my sons for a very long time. So I am keeping busy and constructive. Karine is not in Brazil. I knew that when I traveled here. Now my mother is having a mental breakdown because she is also forbidden to see Pierre. I have lost my sons. I just want to stay busy and productive. I have to accept the fact that I will probably never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or see my unborn child. That being said I think I am mentally doing what is best staying constructive and busy.”

Here’s the full post from Monday announcing Martins’ apparent pregnancy and updating fans on the estranged couples’ living situation:

What a bittersweet moment, to know you’re the father of a child — and for Staehle another son, no less — only to realize in that same breath of the reality at hand, and how you may never have the relationship you were hoping for with that unborn baby. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off about all the family drama here down in the comments (below)…

