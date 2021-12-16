90 Day Fiancé Star Jason Hitch Dead At 45 Following COVID-19 Complications

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has passed away at 45 following complications from COVID-19.

The television personality’s sister Shannon revealed the sad news to TMZ, noting how his family was able to be by his side in the ICU of a Florida hospital at the time of his death Tuesday night. She said Hitch was not vaccinated, and the family did not believe he had any preexisting medical conditions at the time. Additionally, Shannon claimed he died due to coronavirus complications and possibly other factors.

As fans know, Hitch starred in season two of the show in 2014 and married Cassia Taraves after she moved from Brazil to be with him. They first met on Facebook while she was in a long-distance relationship with one of his friends. When she and his buddy later broke up, the then-23-year-old started dating Hitch and soon moved in with him and his father in the states.

Related: Anti-Vaxxer Kills Wife, 3 Kids, & Himself After Getting Caught Forging Fake Vaccine Card

The former couple separated in 2017 after he was charged with domestic battery. According to Us Weekly, the charges were later dropped. However, they attempted to give their relationship one last go before Hitch filed again in 2018. He previously explained to Starcasm how he tried to save their marriage multiple times, sharing:

“I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had. We saw and hung out with the likes of Jim Brickman, Johnny Mathis, Christopher Cross, Bill Engvall, Michael Bolton, and Steve-O. … [We] saw concerts like Foreigner, Green Day, Matchbox Twenty, Nickelback, Counting Crows, and Daughtry.”

Hitch said they even traveled around in the hopes of reigniting their spark – but it didn’t work:

“Around her birthday, I took her to Melbourne, Florida, for an Army Couples retreat, but nothing worked. She flipped a switch, and that was it. There was nothing I could do.”

The pair ultimately divorced in October 2018.

When Hitch wasn’t working on the popular reality show, he apparently served as a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida. Speaking to TMZ, Shannon expressed that her brother had been “a true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men” during his service.

We cannot stress this enough, but please do your part and get vaxxed if you’re not already. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

[Image via 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube]