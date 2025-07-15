90 Day Fiance Star Allegedly Slapped His Wife While She Held Their Child -- Now The Baby Has Died...

There is an upsetting update in the drama surrounding the former 90 Day Fiancé couple Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha.

As we previously reported, Eric was arrested for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in Adams, Wisconsin. He allegedly slapped his wife — and making it so much worse, it was while she held their infant daughter. The incident went down on the Fourth of July. A criminal complaint claimed the former reality star went to grab food at the local Kwik Mart while intoxicated, and the victim became concerned when he didn’t come home.

According to the complaint, Leida soon found Eric passed out in his car outside their apartment. When she got him out of the vehicle, the two got into an argument, waking up their daughter. She was carrying the baby, and Eric asked to hold her. However, she wouldn’t let him because he was drunk. He then struck Leida. Awful.

Related: Beloved YouTuber & Fox Rescue Founder Mikayla Raines’ Cause Of Death Revealed

The arrest led to the pair’s breakup. And it sounds like it’s a good thing Eric and Leida are no longer together, too. She claimed to police that he was abusive toward her ever since they got married in 2018. However, that is not the end of the terrible situation with the pair. Days after the arrest, a tragedy hit the broken family.

Eric revealed in a Facebook post on July 10 that their daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, died after five days on life support. OMG. The TLC personality wrote:

“It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck. Yesterday at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life supoort, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom. I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not anwer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her.”

What happened??

Eric did not share any more details. There are no reports about her cause of death at this time. However, we cannot help but point out the timeline of the tragedy. He said Alisa died on July 9. She was on life support for five days before her death, so since around July 4… The same day Eric slapped Leida as she held the child. He admitted to TMZ to hitting his wife but swore he never made contact with their daughter. But what happened to Alisa after the arrest? Why was she on life support?

As we said, it is all a mystery for now. Leida didn’t even provide a hint on her Instagram account before she deleted it — though she left this heartbreaking post:

“Dear God… You can take away my life but do not take away my daughter’s life… She just born… And God… If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I’ve been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma… Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive.”

What a horrible, horrible situation. Between the alleged domestic violence incident and now this, our hearts break for Leida.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via 90 Day Fiancé/Sharp Entertainment]