Nicolas Cage Reveals Why Sarah Jessica Parker Dumped Him!

Nicolas Cage is sharing more details about his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker… the end of it!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Sex and The City actress finally confirmed a longstanding rumor — the one in which she dated her Honeymoon in Vegas co-star before she fell in love with her hubby, Matthew Broderick! You may know it was speculated that Sarah was in a relationship with Nicolas around the time they starred in the 1992 rom-com together, but they were not together long. It was only brief. And it turns out the rumors were true all along!

Sarah didn’t give any more details about the romance. Bummer. However, with the cat out of the bag, Nicolas didn’t hold back. He gave his theory to E! News on why their relationship ended, and it involves Sarah’s momma! The National Treasure star recalled on Monday:

“I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the Mom test. I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again.”

Ouch! SJP ghosted him!

But does the And Just Like That star agree with his account of their breakup? Or is there more to the story? Was it because she had already met Matthew by then? What does her mom say? She didn’t give her stamp of approval for a reason, so what is it? Someone grab Andy and a camera, so we can have more deets on the breakup! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

