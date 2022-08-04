Aaron Rodgers 'Believes In Healing' & Hopes To Fix Estranged Family Relationship: 'I Have No Bitterness'

Aaron Rodgers isn’t ruling out making amends with his estranged family one day, but it doesn’t sound like he plans on making the first move!

As you may know, the Green Bay Packers QB had a nasty spat with his parents and two brothers several years ago they never recovered from. The family feud came to light during his brother Jordan’s stint on The Bachelorette in 2016, but what exactly caused the rift is still a mystery to this day.

This week, the NFL superstar opened up about what the future holds for his relationship with his fam on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. While he confessed the rift is still going strong, the athlete revealed that could change in the future.

Related: Aaron Showed Up To Training Camp Looking Like Nicolas Cage In Con Air!

He told host Aubrey Marcus:

“I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point. But, it’s a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who’s wrong or who’s right is just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play.”

Aaron made it clear that he still has “deep love and gratitude” for his brood, but said a family reunion was still up in the air. He added:

“The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future. But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it’s gonna look like, when time is gonna come… I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment. I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way — all the good and all the frustrating — there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”

Again, it’s unclear what caused the rift in the first place, but an Us Weekly source previously claimed the falling out was over Rodgers’ relationship with Olivia Munn. The insider said at the time:

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

The athlete later broke up with Munn, who is now with comedian John Mulaney, but he still doesn’t speak to his family — which makes us think there might be more to the story…

Whatever the case, the family feud made headlines again earlier this year when it was revealed Aaron didn’t attend his brother Jordan’s wedding to JoJo Fletcher — despite being invited. An Us insider explained:

“There is still a family rift… It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother. Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

We only get one family, so hopefully the Rodgers clan can repair this rift one way or another.

Watch Aaron’s full interview (below) for more:

[Image via YouTube]