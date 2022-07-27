Aaron Rodgers Showed Up To Packers' Training Camp Looking EXACTLY Like Nicolas Cage In Con Air! OMG!!

Are we seeing double?!?

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for the next football season — and he’s doing it dressed exactly like an iconic action film star!

On Tuesday, the quarterback channeled Nicolas Cage’s Con Air role by showing up to the team’s training facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin looking like the SPITTING IMAGE of Cage’s character Cameron Poe (right inset). He wore a white muscle shirt which was tucked into his jeans. He was also rocking long brown hair and scruff — just like Cage did in the film!

Ch-ch-check out the team’s now-viral slow-motion shot of Aaron’s epic entrance (below)!

Walking into Day 1 of #PackersCamp like… pic.twitter.com/uXe3c00cbR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 27, 2022

He is feelin’ himself! LOLz!!

The 38-year-old knew exactly what he was doing BTW! He shared a side-by-side photo of himself and the actor on Instagram on Tuesday, teasing:

“Put…the…bunny…back in the box. #greatestactorofalltime What do you think I’m gonna do? I’m gonna save the f**kin’ day! #cameronpoe #day1 #year18”

It’s like we traveled back to 1997 when the actor first rocked the OOTD!! We’ll never be able to unsee the comparison! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

