Aaron Rodgers FINALLY Addresses Rumor Ex Olivia Munn Caused Longtime Family Feud!

Aaron Rodgers finally set the record straight on a rumor about his years-long estrangement from his family! You know, the one involving his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn!

For those who don’t recall, the football player started dating the actress in May 2014. Two years into their relationship, his brother, Jordan Rodgers, revealed on The Bachelorette that Aaron had cut ties with the family. And guess who was blamed for the Rodgers rift? Olivia. A source claimed to Us Weekly at the time:

“The family says Aaron stopped talking to them. While Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”

Ed Rodgers later confirmed the family feud in an interview with The New York Times, claiming problems began a “few months” after he started dating Olivia. Of course, his comments only fueled the rumor the Newsroom alum caused Aaron’s estrangement from his loved ones. However, she has denied her relationship is what caused their issues! A year after the pair broke up in 2017, Olivia suggested instead to Andy Cohen on his radio show that “fame and success” can make family dynamics “really complicated,” adding:

“[The Rodgers family] are all into sports and Aaron is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks to play the game. Their work has a direct connection to what he does. There’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK if you try to stand on someone’s shoulders, then throw dirt in their face, that’s what I think.”

Yikes! Is she saying the family was trying to ride Aaron’s coattails? No matter what she meant, what she said really angered Jordan! He fired back in a statement to Us Weekly:

“I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that.”

It sounds like the Rodgers family isn’t a big fan of Olivia. But no matter their feelings about the mom of one, Aaron insists she is NOT the cause of the feud! The quarterback told writer Ian O’Connor for Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers that Olivia had “nothing to do with” his family’s “deep-rooted” issues all these years! Wow! Olivia must be breathing a sigh of relief right now. While she has not reacted to the clarification herself, a source close to the Predator star told People on Friday:

“It’s been almost a decade of these ridiculous rumors, and I know she really appreciates Aaron finally shutting it down. The Rodgers family has a lot going on, and she hopes they find some peace.”

