Justin Baldoni Made Blake Lively 'Uncomfortable' About Her Postpartum Body On It Ends With Us Set: REPORT

After fans noticed there was an unspoken friction and distance between the cast of domestic abuse drama It Ends With Us and director/star Justin Baldoni, several insiders have come forward with their versions of events.

We’ve heard there was actually a huge feud between Blake Lively and Justin behind the scenes, and that seems pretty consistent — the question is why. Some sources have claimed Blake and hubby Ryan Reynolds pushed their Hollywood weight around and got too involved in the creative decisions of the movie — at the expense of its director. We’ve heard they thought this could be an Oscar opportunity for Blake and got too hands-on trying to make it perfect, essentially taking Justin’s movie away from him.

On the other hand, we’ve also heard Justin was the one who was being unreasonable as a director. A source told DailyMail.com on Friday he was something of a “method actor” and became scary and “chauvinistic” in the way he dismissed Blake, author Colleen Hoover, and any other women’s opinions about the abuse scenes:

“Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic.”

Clearly Blake and Justin had issues. But it wasn’t just Blake from whom Justin was keeping his distance at the premiere and in promo. It’s the whole cast. So what’s the deal?

Sources seem to corroborate the report about Justin’s behavior, with an industry insider telling Page Six there were a few moments he made Blake “uncomfortable” about her postpartum body. Apparently it was a sore spot. She got called “frumpy” online after early behind-the-scenes pics from set leaked. So she realized the wardrobe wasn’t working and dug into her own closet, as well as borrowing from friend Gigi Hadid, sources say. So if he made her feel worse about it… oof, we can see why she’d be upset!

And no, it was not just the film’s star. Another insider said he created an “extremely difficult” atmosphere for the entire cast. The first source said:

“It’s not just Blake. None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin… They certainly didn’t talk to him at the premiere.”

That would make sense, considering the frosty environment at the premiere. And it’s worse than just what fans noticed!

Sources told the outlet after the red carpet at the premiere, Justin wasn’t even in the theater with the rest of the cast! Blake, her sister Robyn Lively and her kids, along with Ryan, co-star Brandon Sklenar, Hugh Jackman, and others watched in one theater. Justin and his wife Emily (who is also in the movie in a small role) sat in a different theater at AMC Lincoln Square with his friends and family, Sony execs, and employees of his production company.

Worth noting, other sources who had worked with Baldoni told Page Six they didn’t think he would never make anyone feel uncomfortable on purpose.

But what really happened on that set?? Would sources really make up claims about such horrible behavior if it was just a power play about creative control??

