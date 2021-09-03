Aaron Rodgers Says Time Away From Shailene Woodley Will Be ‘A Good Thing’

Aaron Rodgers is not sweating being away from Shailene Woodley for a while.

In a new interview with Haute Living, the 37-year-old quarterback admitted that he feels being away from his fiancée will be “a good thing” for them while he is playing for the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin, and she is living in Los Angeles working on several projects. He explained:

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

Absence certainly makes the heart grow fonder!

As you know, Rodgers and Woodley secretly began dating last year and were engaged for “months and months” before notifying the public of their relationship status. The 29-year-old actress revealed to Shape that their romance moved at lightening speed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw them living together super early on:

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

The pair have yet to divulge any wedding plans, but it is safe to say that the nuptials will be paused until the athlete finishes his NFL season. Then again, Woodley previously explained to Entertainment Tonight that the duo has been in “no rush” to start planning the event. In fact, when asked about the most “exciting” part during an appearance on Today, she confessed that they haven’t even talked about the details due to the pandemic:

“Honestly, that’s not even a conversation we’ve had. With the world today, we haven’t even talked about it. I’m not sure what will be the most exciting component of that.”

Talk about slamming on the breaks! Now, if we were to look deeper into all of this, perhaps Aaron thought their distance will be a “good thing” because they have moved at such a fast pace in their relationship? We mean, Shailene admitted they never even broached the wedding topic since getting engaged. While that is not necessarily a bad thing given the pandemic, it still most likely raised a couple of eyebrows.

And honestly, we initially thought there may have been some trouble in paradise based on his comment. But who knows! Perhaps we are just looking way too much into this, and Rodgers just meant it is “good” that they are finally getting back into the swing of things with their work!

