Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are In 'No Rush' To Get Married

The wedding bells will have to wait!

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers may have seemed like they were on a fast track to wedded bliss, but apparently, their fast paced romance is slowing down a bit. To recap, the football player broke it off with Danica Patrick in July 2020, and was seeing Shailene by that fall. And sometime between then and when we found out about the couple in February 2021, the pair became engaged.

Considering that fairly short timeline, you’d think walking down the aisle might be just around the corner for these two. Instead, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that they’re “enjoying” their engagement for the time being. She shared:

“There’s no wedding planning happening. There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”

Could’ve fooled us, based on how quickly he popped the question. But when asked about the most “exciting” part of wedding planning during an appearance on Today, she alluded to the ongoing pandemic as part of the reason to put the event on hold. She explained:

“Honestly, that’s not even a conversation we’ve had. With the world today, we haven’t even talked about it. I’m not sure what will be the most exciting component of that.”

They haven’t even TALKED about it?! Damn, they really hit the breaks after getting engaged! Nothing wrong with that of course, just surprising coming from the couple that shacked up together in the early stages of their relationship, as she told Shape back in June:

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

Sounds like the pandemic that brought them so close in the first place is preventing them from saying their vows… what a bummer! But the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum added:

“I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together.”

That being said, we doubt the 29-year-old will be spilling wedding deets to us even when they do start planning. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she reflected:

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did. And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

We’re glad they’ve shared some of their whirlwind romance with us, but we get keeping things private too. Hopefully the world will settle a bit soon so they can do some good old fashioned wedding planning, though!

