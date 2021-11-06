Aaron Rodgers ‘Furious’ His Vaccination Status Got Leaked, Blasts 'Woke Mob' As Shailene Woodley Seemingly Responds

Aaron Rodgers almost got away with it, if it weren’t for those meddling reporters!

On Wednesday, it was revealed the Green Bay Packers QB had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the real news came soon after, when the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers is unvaccinated — despite the athlete saying that he had been “immunized” earlier in the year!

As you can probably imagine, the news drew the ire of many on social media, seeing as many took Rodgers’ immunization comments to mean he had gotten vaccinated. Rodgers initially kept quiet as the outrage against him grew, while Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio claimed the MVP was “furious” his vaccination status was leaked.

But Rodgers emerged on Friday, and tried to shed more light on why he chose not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — unfortunately, homeboy only made himself look worse.

During an impromptu appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he “didn’t lie” when he said he was immunized at an August press conference, sharing:

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information. And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie.”

Um… the question was whether he was “vaccinated.” So his replying, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” to that question implies he was, in fact, vaccinated. Which means that his response was, in fact, a lie!

Rodgers didn’t see it that way, though. He continued:

“It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers revealed he’s allergic to an ingredient in two of the three approved vaccines: the ones produced by Moderna and Pfizer, known as mRNA vaccines. Because of this, the 37-year-old’s only option was the Johnson & Johnson shot, which he said he wasn’t comfortable taking because of reports of side effects.

The athlete alleged he underwent a treatment designed to raise his immunity before appealing the NFL to be considered vaccinated (which he lost). The athlete didn’t detail his exact treatment plan, but said he’s taking ivermectin, zinc and monoclonal treatments — thanks to his “now-good friend,” Joe Rogan, podcast host and bane of the CDC’s existence.

Explaining how he sought medical advice from the comedian — who, to be clear, is not a professional doctor — about treatments for coronavirus, Shailene Woodley’s fiance said:

“I’ve consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me.”

So, Aaron took Rogan’s advice and started using ivermectin to fight COVID — even though the FDA has explicitly urged people to stop ingesting the animal and human version of the drug, saying it can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis that requires hospitalization.

The administration warned:

“The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

But by all means, Aaron, trust a UFC commentator over the nation’s top committee of health experts.

Predictably, the star’s interview only sparked more outrage — particularly, his comments that he gave extensive research (500 whole pages!) to the NFL on “mask wearing” and “the efficacy of the vaccines” during his appeal process. To that, critics could only laugh:

Do you know how utterly arrogant and narcissistic you have to be to study Covid for a couple of months at best — with no human trials or lab work — and think you know better than people who have spent years on this research? Don’t worry @KizzyPhD, Aaron Rodgers is on the case. https://t.co/ZwVFk6JOU0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers just said he presented his research to the NFL. "They thought I was a quack." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) November 5, 2021

Eyes also rolled when Aaron unnecessarily villainized “the woke mob” for expressing concern over his deceitful words. He said during the chat:

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight.”

To which journalist Jemele Hill mused:

Bottom line: Aaron Rodgers is full of shit. https://t.co/ksdeTcfUhi — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

Y’all have made “cancel” synonymous with being held accountable and getting clowned. Yes, Aaron Rodgers is deservedly being clowned and held accountable for being caught in a lie, but he still has his job and nobody is saying he shouldn’t. Stop being melodramatic. https://t.co/9ffATyVRwN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

As critics continue to chime in, the NFL is reviewing whether Rodgers and the Packers violated COVID-19 protocols, which could result in “discipline being assessed against individual clubs,” according to a statement from the league.

Amid the chaos, one person who may be staying in the athlete’s corner is his 29-year-old fiancée. The Big Little Lies star took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote that some took as support of Aaron’s decision to skip the shot. It read:

“Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power”

What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers?

