Joe Rogan Cancels Show After Getting COVID, Admits Using Animal Anti-Parasitic Drug

At this point, we have to brace ourselves anytime Joe Rogan makes headlines.

He’s amassed an incredible following from his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and for some reason the former Fear Factor host has become a kind of thought leader for his followers. Everyone can like who they like, of course, but it becomes dangerous when your influencer of choice is promoting vaccine misinformation, complaining about how “woke” culture is silencing “straight white men,” and having conspiracy nut jobs like Alex Jones as guests on his show.

Based on his influence and his history, it’s not a surprise that the controversial comedian made headlines for announcing he had contracted coronavirus. In an Instagram video (below), he explained:

“So, I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary. I had a headache, and I just felt rundown. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats. And I knew what was going on. So I got up in the morning, got tested — and turns out I got COVID.”

The 54-year-old went on:

“So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row.”

Ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat parasites in animals, has also been in the news recently as a popular COVID treatment amongst the anti-vaxx crowd. For the record, the FDA has advised against using ivermectin for COVID-19 — humans can use it for certain parasites, but there is NO EVIDENCE that it is effective for viruses. In fact, the FDA has cautioned that using it could be super dangerous, particularly for those buying the kind formulated for animals (a totally different dosage than the kind for humans!!!) or for those on other medications that might interact badly.

The latter might be a concern for someone who “threw the kitchen sink” at the illness, but as the highest paid podcaster in the world, Joe (who has been dismissive of vaccines, and never confirmed whether he received one) has the luxury of expensive health care treatments most other people couldn’t possibly afford. For instance, Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment — which Donald Trump also received in October 2020 — is $1,250 per infusion, according to Kaiser Health News.

So it’s no wonder the UFC commentator felt “pretty f**king good” after three days of an experimental (partially unapproved) cocktail of treatments. He was, however, forced to postpone a show in Nashville co-headlined with Dave Chappelle (who contracted the disease himself amidst a series of shows in January). In his video, Rogan said:

“My apologies to everyone. Obviously, there’s nothing that I can control. It is what it is, crazy times we’re living in. A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily and my love to all of you.”

Yep, modern medicine is a miracle — especially the coronavirus vaccines, which are safe, effective, authorized for use, and also free. And if you’re looking for advice on coronavirus treatments or any other “modern medicine,” please look to a doctor, not a self professed “f–king moron” who is, in his own words, “not a respected source of information.” Horse medicine is not going to drag us out of this pandemic, people!

