TikTok has landed on the red carpet!

Influence queen Addison Rae arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing 2003 Gucci by Tom Ford.

Related: Celeb Splits of 2021

The 20-year-old bestie of Kourtney Kardashian looks fantastic in red if you ask us!

Ch-ch-check her out (below)!

[Image via Mega/WENN.]