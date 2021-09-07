Celebrity Splits Of 2021 -- Relive All The Saddest Breakups Here!

Happily never after…

During their pursuit of a fairy tale ending, lots of celebrity relationships sadly came to an end in 2021! From quick flings to love that overcame years of obstacles (and cheating scandals!), we hate to see romance fizzle and burn… But, hey, stars are just like us, and sometimes to grow into a better you, you’ve got to leave behind your other half!

But for fans unwilling to stop shipping their faves or who just can’t believe the split actually happened, relive the breakups of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars (below), Perezcious readers…

JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ

It was inevitable. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April after J.Lo came to the conclusion she just couldn’t fully “trust” the former MLB player. We started to see the end of this love story when rumors of a cheating scandal between A-Rod and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy sparked earlier in the year. But despite the news of the pre-mature split, the couple gave their romance a valiant effort in hopes of keeping their close-knit family together. Alas, it wasn’t enough.

In a joint statement shared exclusively with Today, the former couple announced:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The four teenage kids wrapped up in this breakup took the brunt of the split, having to say goodbye to their new “best friends.” Sad! Hopefully, the exes truly can remain kind to one another as they continue to share properties across the country and are partners on multiple business ventures.

KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST

#Kimye no more. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits after a very contentious few months. In February, the KUWTK star finally pulled the plug and filed for divorce. The A-listers previously married in May 2019 and share four kids together — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The relationship had been struggling for a while, especially after the musician’s failed presidential campaign (during which he said a lot of very damning things about his own family). Around the same time, the rapper was also dealing with mental health struggles. After Kim’s filing, a source told Us Weekly:

“This really was done amicably. The filing wasn’t a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming. There is no one person who is exiting the marriage. They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work — that’s why they put this off for so long.”

Both celebs proved to be committed to their family by asking for joint custody. To keep the divorce discussions out of the headlines, the designer and SKIMS founder plan to work with their teams privately to come to an agreement on custody (and other settlements) before ultimately seeking approval from court. Keeping it classy for the kids!

JANA KRAMER & MIKE CAUSSIN

The Good Fight is over! Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin on April 21 after nearly six years of marriage! But things within this relationship were never easy — the former football player admitted to having a sex addiction in 2019, which he had sought treatment for after the couple split in 2016 (after he was caught cheating).

Eager to remain a couple for their kids — Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2 — the One Tree Hill alum gave him chance after chance after chance to prove his loyalty, but ultimately, when she discovered he’d cheated again while she was recovering from breast implant surgery, enough was enough! The 37-year-old country crooner released a statement on Instagram, saying:

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”

Jana seemed hopeful about the future, sharing motivational messages to IG followers days after the announcement. Though even the couple’s closest friends were “shocked” to learn of the breakup, so clearly the repeated infidelity was something no one saw coming…

ZAC EFRON & VANESSA VALLADARES

It was a romance taken straight out of a fan fiction novel. After Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares met while the 25-year-old was working as a waitress at Byron Bay’s General Store café Down Under, the couple quickly grew hot and heavy. Shortly after getting together, Valladares moved in with the Disney Channel alum and the pair were reportedly planning to settle down in Australia for good!

But after nine months of dating, the actor called it quits — supposedly over his now-ex GF’s potential involvement with a new reality series! The upcoming Netflix show Byron Baes was a hot topic on the island, with many (including the Mayor) wanting production to shut down. Seemingly because of all this fuss, an insider told DailyMail.com the pair “100 per cent split,” adding:

“[Zac’s] a very good person who wanted a genuine, normal, down-to-earth partner. Zac sent her home from the set [Down to Earth with Zac Efron] last week. There still may have been a chance. I’m sure the final nail in the coffin was him seeing the story of her being possibly on Byron Baes and the claims that he was helping her get on it.”

But he could continue on with his own Netflix reality show?? Hmm… Clearly, things weren’t meant to be with this relationship! Perhaps Vanessa’s just aren’t the High School Musical star’s type after all. Just saying!!

LUCY HALE & SKEET ULRICH

For a moment, Archie Comics fans saw a crossover they never expected to witness IRL when Lucy Hale (of Katy Keene) and Skeet Ulrich (of Riverdale) coupled up! The 32-year-old and 51-year-old actors were first rumored to be together in February when they were caught flaunting some serious PDA at an outdoor eatery in LA. And while the 20 year age difference was a turn-off to many people, The CW stars apparently didn’t mind at all!

But after just a month of going steady, the Law & Order: LA alum and the Pretty Little Liar called it quits — on good terms though! A source told E! News:

“Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren’t dating. They are still friendly and in touch, but it’s nothing serious. They aren’t consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She’s very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy.”

Welp, as Jughead Jones would say, “stranger things have happened.” At least they gave it a try!

ASHLEY BENSON & G-EAZY

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy called it quits after less than a year of dating! The breakup news dropped in February, with an E! News source later explaining the actress and rapper “had been fighting a lot.” While the “vibe [had] just been off” between the duo, the Pretty Little Liars lead also had some major trust issues when it came to the musician (born Gerald Earl Gillum), an insider noting:

“[He] was flirting with several girls in public.”

Yup — that’s a solid reason for calling the romance off! It did look like the couple might be reconsidering their split in April when Ashley shared a cryptic message to IG. Other sources even confirmed to the same outlet that while she “doesn’t fully trust him,” the exes were talking again! So, who knows, perhaps it wasn’t heartbreak after all?

REBEL WILSON & JACOB BUSCH

Rebel Wilson and her businessman boyfriend Jacob Busch (who also just happens to be the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune) broke up in early February, four months after going public with their relationship.

While it’s unclear how long they were coupled up, the duo was first spotted together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco back in September 2020. Quickly, the actress began flaunting her love life on IG, before finally ending the relationship. Better as friends, the exes seemed to leave things on good terms, a source told E! News at the time:

“There wasn’t one incident that really happened to end things, the relationship just ran it’s [sic] course and fizzled out. They had a great time together and remain good friends.”

Not all good things are meant to last forever, right? That’s the case here, we suppose!

BILL & MELINDA GATES

Bill and Melinda Gates made the SHOCKING announcement of their divorce on May 3! Releasing a joint statement to Twitter, the couple called off their marriage of 27 years, saying:

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

The philanthropists actually signed a “separation document” when they got married (given Bill was already making big bucks as the CEO of Microsoft), and when Melinda filed for divorce, she asked a judge to honor that contract. BUT, because the Cali residents do not have a prenuptial agreement, the split is bound to be mind-boggling expensive!

It remains unclear just what went down behind the scenes, but as is often the case with divorces, the kids have taken Melinda’s side in the matter. TMZ sources report the adult kids “were furious at Bill for various things they claim he had done.” Bill and Melinda will apparently still work at their foundation together, so it makes us wonder what the final straw was after such a committed work life and personal relationship!?

BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE & KRIS

Real Housewives Of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris split in the spring, but the news wasn’t leaked until well after the couple had already parted ways! A source told People the breakup was due to commitment issues, elaborating:

“Kris broke up with Braunwyn well over a month ago. Braunwyn understood. They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways. They’re still friendly, and each want the best for the other.”

No surprise there — the mother of seven hasn’t wanted to divorce her hubby Sean Burke, even after coming out as lesbian! Perhaps she’s not in the state of mind to really commit fully to another half! Raising that many kids alone could keep someone busy for a lifetime!

LARSA PIPPEN & MALIK BEASLEY

Yikes… After cutting ties with his wife Montana Yao and potentially risking his relationship with son Makai (above) for none other than Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, basketball player Malik Beasley is back on the market after only a few months of a PDA-filled fling. Yeah, not a great look.

As you’ll recall, the exes first caught attention when pics of them holding hands in a Miami mall went viral. Naturally, the 46-year-old tried to deny those headlines big time — because she was with a married man!! — but given how “blindsided” Montana was, the rumors certainly didn’t die down.

By early May, it was revealed by Us Weekly that while the former couple may still be “in communication,” they had long since parted ways! And their downfall traces all the way back to Valentine’s Day, when the duo so romantically decided to separate. Just what every girl wants on the special day!

A source also dished that the 24-year-old’s divorce drama was the real cause for the split, revealing:

“Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama. He was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right. Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not.”

Rough! Looks like it wasn’t love after all…

ADDISON RAE & BRYCE HALL

Turns out Addison Rae wasn’t all that Obsessed with Bryce Hall! The He’s All That lead split with the TikToker in late March after the 21-year-old content creator was allegedly caught in Las Vegas with another woman! While Bryce insisted nothing happened, Addison asked for “privacy,” before a source later confirmed to Us:

“Addison broke up with Bryce. She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life.”

LOLz!! Just calling the boy out for his childish ways! That’s what you get when you allegedly mess around with other women!

KELLY MI LI & ANDREW GRAY

Bling Empire‘s Kelly Mi Li broke up with her boyfriend, Power Ranger star Andrew Gray! The couple’s relationship drama was documented heavily in the Netflix reality series, even showing the now-exes go through a rough patch when Kelly asked the actor to move out!

Despite having a bit of an on-again-off-again romance in the show, Kelly was very sure of herself when announcing the breakup on Instagram, sharing:

“Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much. Moving forward, Andrew and I plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually. We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition.”

After that long together, this definitely couldn’t have been an easy situation.

BEN AFFLECK & ANA DE ARMAS

After nearly a year and a half of dating, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas broke up — and, boy, was it dramatic! After meeting and falling in love on the set of Deep Water, the former couple were often spotted together walking their dogs and out on the town. It led many fans to wonder if the two would take the next step (we mean, they were already living together), but — NOPE!

The Knives Out star “broke it off” because “the relationship was complicated,” according to a source who spoke with People. Not only that, the split apparently happened over the phone! Can you imagine? Honestly, kinda harsh! It seems they just couldn’t meet eye-to-eye on the future, as another insider shared:

“They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up.”

Totally not butthurt about the breakup, Ben (?) was caught throwing a life-sized cutout of his ex in the trash just days after the split! LOLz!

ELLIOT PAGE & EMMA PORTNER

At the end of January, Elliot Page filed for a contested divorce from Emma Portner, after nearly two years of marriage. The pair were first linked beginning in the summer of 2017 when the Umbrella Academy lead began posting photos with the professional dancer. By January 2018, the couple tied the knot.

The separation news came just two months after Elliot came out as transgender, after previously identifying as lesbian. Sharing the update to Instagram, he wrote:

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I love that I am trans, and I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this.”

At the time, Emma stuck by his side, commenting:

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

She also combatted backlash over how she would label her sexuality now, telling followers:

“I hope you know my sexual preferences and gender identity are none of your business. For me to decide, thank you. Release your labels of me. I am as fluid as can be.”

Sad to see this couple ultimately didn’t last, though details on the divorce have remained private.

JOE EXOTIC & DILLON PASSAGE

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage rose to international fame when Netflix dropped Tiger King at the start of the pandemic. But shortly after it became a hit, Dillion made the shocking announcement he was planning to file for divorce from his hubby, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence. Via Instagram, the 26-year-old wrote:

“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day. We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

A few days later, it was revealed that the couple had decided to hold off on any legal filings for now, but while they remain “on good terms” as friends, the animal lovers are evidently not together as a couple.

CHRISHELL STAUSE & KEO MOTESPE

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause split with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe in late February. The couple was first linked after Stause was voted off the ABC reality series. While they had different partners during the season, the sparks were always clear to viewers. According to Us Weekly, it was the real estate agent who was over the athlete after only three months of dating. An insider shared:

“She broke up with him earlier this week. There were multiple things that led to the breakup. Keo’s super upset over this and still trying to process it.”

While another source made it seem as if the breakup was more mutual, adding:

“They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.”

Nothing wrong with having a little fun while it’s convenient! Not every relationship is meant to last a lifetime.

BRI STAUSS & CHRIS WATSON

They listened to their heart and it sent them packing! The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart‘s very first couple Bri Stauss and Chris Watson fell in love while pursuing their music careers over the spring of 2020… And as if like a dream, they emerged from the series one year later with two albums full of love songs but two broken hearts. The musical duo made the announcement via Instagram on January 21, writing:

“Hey fam. It pains us to say this, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We met and fell in love in the most beautiful and unique way, and because of that, we have a special bond that we will cherish forever. Thank you for the love and support to our fans, friends, family, and in particular, Bachelor Nation. You made this entire experience so special and unforgettable.”

They planned to continue to make music and tour together, but with the state of the pandemic, nothing became of that… yet, at least!

CALEB CORPREW & JUSTINE NDIBA

Nooooo! Love Island‘s breakout couple and Season 2 winners Caleb Corprew and Justine Ndiba split three months after the show wrapped! The pair made history as CBS‘s first black couple to win the reality series, and they were also just so damn adorable to watch on-screen for many viewers! The former go-go dancer dropped the dramatic news on IG, telling fans:

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times. This is extremely difficult for me to express, but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together.”

Despite rocketing to fame on the dating show, Justine also asked for privacy, concluding her emotional post:

“I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

MATTHEW PERRY & MOLLY HURWITZ

Matthew Perry broke off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz on June 2, six months after proposing. The Friends alum told People:

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

It’s unclear how long the couple was together for their entire relationship since news of their coupling didn’t make headlines until “months” after they’d officially begun dating. There are even rumors they may have broken up briefly in 2020 — conveniently allowing the comic to avoid a cheating scandal. Taking a page straight from Ross Geller’s book!

KATIE HOLMES & EMILIO VITOLO

Katie Holmes and her chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo called it quits in May. The Dawson’s Creek alum was linked to the restaurateur for eight months, often dining out with him in the Big Apple. Unfortunately, they are now just “friends,” after an Us Weekly source revealed the former couple didn’t see the trajectory of their life lining up in the future. Guess that happens when you fall in love during lockdown!

JOHN MULANEY & ANNA MARIE TENDLER

Sad news… After six years of marriage, John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler announced their divorce following the comedian’s stint in rehab for an alcohol and cocaine addiction. Not willing to divulge intimate details, a representative for the actor told outlets:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

While the 38-year-old has not spoken on the split himself, his artist ex shared via her representative:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Wow — so the SNL alum was the one to pull the plug. Too bad. Though we do hope they both remain healthy and can work through their addiction and mental health struggles despite the heartbreak.

JASON SEGEL & ALEXIS MIXTER

Totally amicable! Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter announced they broke up on Instagram, but the How I Met Your Mother alum’s ex insisted it wasn’t goodbye forever. In fact, they’re still very much friends! Mixter told followers:

“It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming.”

The breakup was revealed in April 2021, eight years since the couple first got together! While Jason never publicly discussed the breakup, Alexis acknowledged she felt it best to confirm the split since their relationship was “somewhat public” despite their best efforts.

LIAM PAYNE & MAYA HENRY

Liam Payne broke up with Maya Henry in June, ending a 10-month engagement to the model! The 27-year-old revealed the news in a podcast episode of The Diary of a CEO, sharing that he felt “disappointed” in himself for the breakup!

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.”

But he also noted the decision was for the “best,” continuing:

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

The 20-year-old model has not made an official statement on the split, though she did post a cryptic message to Instagram weeks before Liam’s reveal.

SAWEETIE & QUAVO

Saweetie called it quits with Quavo on March 19, telling Twitter followers:

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

The Tap In singer also noted of the breakup from the Migos member, adding:

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

The former couple made headlines following the breakup when a viral video showed the rapper allegedly engaged in a physical altercation in an elevator with his girlfriend at the time. According to TMZ, both stars denied physical abuse had occurred throughout their romance, despite what the video seemed to capture.

CAMILA MENDES & GRAYSON VAUGHAN

Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes split from her beau Grayson Vaughan after less than a year of dating. It doesn’t sound like there was any bad blood between the two, a rep confirmed to E! News:

“There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course.”

One relationship that didn’t run “its course”? Camila and her on-screen lover Charles Melton! The couple got back together in June, not wasting much time between heartbreaks!

ERICA MENA & SAFAREE SAMUELS

No Love & Hip Hop! Co-stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels called it quits after a year and a half of marriage! Mena was the one who initially filed for divorce from the 39-year-old on May 21 in Georgia, insisting there was “no hope of reconciliation” between the two. They share Safire, a 15-month-old daughter, and are expecting another child.

CONNOR TROTT & MACKENZIE DIPMAN

Love Island‘s Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott fell in love on reality TV, but they couldn’t maintain their relationship in the real world! In an Instagram post on March 6, the former couple revealed that long-distance was growing too difficult for them. In a joint statement, they expressed:

“We are both young and in the early stages of our careers, and sadly those careers are keeping us in two different places. One of us is in Pittsburgh and the other is in Tucson, and neither one of us will be able to move anytime in the near future.”

Keeping things lighthearted, the exes insisted this wasn’t a matter of falling out of love, but just bad timing.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM & KRISTEN MESSNER

In June, Kristen Messner made the shocking revelation that she had filed for divorce from Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham. The two had been married for 21 years and share three kids together, so the news was certainly surprising to fans. Little information has been revealed about this split, though the singer and guitarist is set to release a solo album in September. While speaking on his first single, I Don’t Mind, he teased the demise of the marriage, saying:

“Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

We’ll be listening for more cryptic clues in the fall!

BLAIR UNDERWOOD & DESIREE DACOSTA

After an incredibly impressive 27 years of marriage, Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta announced their breakup on May 30. In a joint statement, the proud parents of three stated:

“Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and coparents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Wow! LOVE that they are so committed to being “the best of friends and co-parents.” Divorces can get so tricky, but heading into the split with this much positivity has to help!

TINSLEY MORTIMER & SCOTT KLUTH

Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer and her fiancé Scott Kluth called off their engagement, just over a year after the reality star left everything behind to be with the CouponCabin CEO. While Scott first spoke to People in March, saying the decision was amicable and had happened months prior, another source disagreed with the proposed timeline, adding:

“This was not mutual. She was blindsided. She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

How sad!

DREW TAGGART & CHANTEL JEFFRIES

Us Weekly confirmed the breakup of Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries in April, saying the couple had split a month prior! The Chainsmokers musician was first linked to the actress in February 2020 when they were seen at a Miami Super Bowl party. They went IG official in July, with the model sharing occasional PDA-filled pics on social media for special occasions.

Very little information was released on the couple before and after they called it quits, though a source did tell the outlet:

“It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.”

ALICE EVANS & IOAN GRUFFUDD

Alice Evans and her husband Ioan Gruffudd split in what turned into a vicious divorce! The Fantastic Four star filed for a legal breakup on March 6, with his wife writing in a since-deleted tweet:

“My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad.”

The momma of Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7, then opened up on IG, musing:

“I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds. I’ll make it worse. Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?”

While Ioan stayed silent on the matter, we began to get a glimpse of the actor’s point of view when the actress updated fans, writing:

“Oh no!! My husband is telling his lawyers that I am a neglectful parent. I bow unto my STBX [soon to be ex] husband but must honestly share thus clip as evidence that my offspring are as nutty as their mother.”

Sad to see the breakup turn ugly. We’re hoping the children were protected from the ins and outs of the messy legal troubles.

XZIBIT & KRISTA JOINER

On February 21, Krista Joiner filed for divorce from her rapper husband Xzibit (born Alvin Joiner). The two had been married for six years and welcomed two sons into the world throughout their time together. Their firstborn, Xavier, tragically died in May 2008 after he was born prematurely. Their second child, Gatlyn, is now 10.

Prior to their split, they tied the knot just before the Pimp My Ride host was arrested for two counts of driving under the influence in 2014. He pleaded guilty to the charges and served three years on probation, as well as completed an alcohol education class.

KHLOé KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up AGAIN — making the announcement literally days after the couple confirmed they were back together in the final part of the KUWTK reunion (which aired in late June but was filmed in April). Now, according to a Page Six source, the co-parents have called it quits, but are on good terms, a friend dished:

“They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

But the timing of the announcement cannot be overlooked! It came just after the Boston Celtics player was caught at a party with three women, from which he left looking “disheveled.” KoKo was even spotted coming to her then-beau’s defense by reacting to comments online. But now it turns out they supposedly weren’t even together anymore! Why care about the cheating rumors then?! So many questions, but we’re just glad to know they seem to be putting their 3-year-old first in this messy sitch!

LA LA ANTHONY & CARMELO ANTHONY

La La Anthony filed for divorce from her husband Carmelo Anthony on June 17. According to an Us source, the actress and NBA player will remain friends, but “have been separated for a while now.” After a glamorous wedding that was aired on VH1‘s La La’s Full Court Wedding, the co-parents are focused on maintaining a cordial relationship for their 14-year-old son, the insider adding:

“They both want to make sure that the divorce goes as smoothly as possible for their son, [Kiyan].”

Love to hear that!

AMBER PORTWOOD & DIMITRI

During the Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood made it VERY clear she was having issues in a controlling, long-distance relationship with Dimitri, her Belgian boyfriend. First, she admitted to a producer that during the COVID-19 pandemic, her other half had been “calling me nonstop.” She explained the behavior became a red flag, adding:

“I need to be aware of this dynamic because I’ve been in controlling relationships before. He’s possessive from a distance, he needs to know what I’m doing all day every day.”

By the end of the episode, she’d had enough and announced the official end to their relationship.

LINDSAY HUBBARD & STEPHEN TRAVERSIE

Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard and Stephen Traversie were among the couples that split because of COVID-19. Admitting the year and a half relationship had ended, the Bravolebrity told PeopleTV‘s Reality Check in February:

“Unfortunately Stephen and I broke up, so I am single. He’s a great guy. Obviously, COVID brings a lot to the forefront in a lot of relationships, ours is no exception to that. I hope he finds happiness and lives his best life because I certainly plan to do the same.”

Guess it’s better to find out you don’t mesh well in the hard times than after you’re married!

CELY VAZQUEZ & JOHNNY MIDDLEBROOKS

Another Love Island couple bites the dust! Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, a fan-favorite pairing, broke up at the start of the new year. While their love story played out for all the world to see, they left the reasons for their breakup to viewers’ imaginations by revealing very little information. Cely, 24, told Twitter followers:

“Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together. While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time. There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

The 22-year-old hunk shared a similar message to his feed but noted he will “will forever cherish” his time with Cely. Aw!

SHIA LABEOUF & MARGARET QUALLEY

While Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley never publicly confirmed their relationship (despite being spotted together multiple times, with dating rumors beginning in the fall), a source confirmed they split in early January. The news conveniently came after the Disney Channel alum was met with sexual assault allegations from his ex FKA Twigs. Not addressing that controversy, an insider told People:

“They broke up on Saturday. They’re just in different places in their lives.”

It was quickly obvious the allegations were very much a reason for the split! Another source told the outlet the actress was aware of the “backlash” she received for dating the controversial screenwriter amid the lawsuit, and she later thanked the singer for speaking out against the alleged abuser. Whoa…

NAOMIE OLINDO & METUL SHAH

Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo split from her boyfriend Metul Shah just after moving to New York City with him! Yikes… Talk about bad timing!

Naomie sparked speculation that the couple might’ve been heading to splitsville when she deleted all pictures of the hunk on her Instagram in early July. While it remains unclear just what went down behind the scenes, it is clear the doctor engaged in some unwanted behavior. Addressing the breakup, which was announced on July 12, the reality TV star opened up to fans on the ‘gram, sharing:

“I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now. Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul. I have self respect and will not be getting back together with him, but he is also in a terrible place dealing with the consequences of his actions. Please don’t be mean, he is human and this situation is punishment enough.”

Welp, there ya have it! This couple is dunzo for good!

JOHN MELLENCAMP & NURSE JAMIE

John Mellencamp and Nurse Jamie (born Jamie Sue Sherrill) broke up on January 29, according to People. The musician and celebrity skincare expert had been going steady since early 2020, with outlets confirming the relationship in April. Very little information on their relationship is known, including why they separated after around a year of dating.

SCOOTER BRAUN & YAEL COHEN

Scooter Braun filed for divorce from wife Yael Cohen in mid-July — days after the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary. At first, it was announced that the couple would just be taking a break, but the music manager quickly changed course and filed for a legal split.

It seems like they have remained amicable for their children, Jagger Joseph, Levi Magnus, and Hart Violet, but it’s unlikely they’ll “bounce back” like normal, as a People source hoped. Before the divorce was official, an insider explained the brief pause of the relationship, telling the outlet:

“Their friendship is the best it’s ever been, but they’re taking some time apart to sort things out. So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids.”

Hopefully, they’ll be able to maintain this united front for their kids when it comes to co-parenting during the split!

SCOTT DISICK & AMELIA HAMLIN

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin split in early September, less than a year after getting together. The not-so-shocking, but very sudden breakup occurred days after the KUWTK alum was seen sending alleged messages to his baby momma Kourtney Kardashian’s other ex Younes Bendjima, in which he bashed the reality star’s new romance with Travis Barker. While sources claim those harsh texts weren’t the reason the 20-year-old model called off her relationship, her cryptic posts from hours before the split was confirmed seem to suggest otherwise.

KALEY CUOCO & KARL COOK

Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from her husband Karl Cook on September 4. The Flight Attendant star submitted the paperwork in a Los Angeles Superior Court the same day the former couple announced their breakup. The split seemed to come out of nowhere, with the 35-year-old actress and 30-year-old equestrian revealing in a joint statement:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly, so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The exes were married in San Diego in 2018 after meeting in June 2016. Their love story has always been “unconventional,” too. They didn’t even move in together until two years after their wedding, which would put them in the same house just as coronavirus was shutting the world as we knew it down. What a bummer! Seems like they were better living apart…

KANYE WEST & IRINA SHAYK

In late August, Kanye West and Irina Shayk officially split, according to multiple sources who also claimed the romance was never “serious.” After dating for three months (following the rapper’s very public split from Kim Kardashian), the musician felt he needed to focus his attention on his just-released album Donda and his family. A source told People that the exes “remain friendly” but that Ye “doesn’t have time to date right now.”

The news also came a month after the Russian model was reportedly pissed off after fake breakup rumors hit the internet. Perhaps that was foreshadowing the problems that lay between the romantics? Since their split, the 44-year-old caused a frenzy of speculation that he and Kim might rekindle their romance after she was spotted in a wedding dress for an album release event.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instar]