Adele Says Boyfriend Rich Paul Was 'Livid' After Fan Tried To Give Her His Phone Number

Adele‘s boyfriend Rich Paul doesn’t want anyone trying to steal his girl!

The English songstress is finally back in her element onstage. As you know, her decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency in January caused quite the fiasco over the summer, which lead to her eventually rescheduling. There’s no time like the present because her residency is going on right now through March 2023 — but are these shows causing some trouble in paradise with the 34-year-old’s beau?

Over the weekend a video surfaced online and quickly started making rounds on social media. In the clip a man can be seen passing Adele a note while she makes her way through the crowd at one of her shows. She laughs and gives the note back, but rumors quickly started spreading that the man in question was actually trying to give the Someone Like You singer his phone number!

Well, that’s definitely a way to shoot your shot!

The Easy On Me songstress denied those rumors on Monday, though. In a video taken by concert goer Jorge Preciado during her show at Caesars Palace, she shut down any confusion by saying what the mysterious note really was:

“Someone texted me something this morning saying that a guy tried to give me his number last night when I was walking through this way. He wasn’t, he was just trying to make me buy a car from him, [which] was actually what he was doing.”

Trying to sell a car to Adele during a concert!? Talk about risky business — apparently getting out of a pitch from someone trying to sell you a car is just as hard for worldwide pop stars, who knew!

Maybe the bold car salesman should be watching his back, though! Because according to the Rolling in the Deep singer — her boyfriend was not a fan of his sales pitch:

“I told my boyfriend, he was livid … He was like, ‘that man’s getting put to sleep.'”

Whoa!

Sounds like Rich is ready to do whatever it takes to protect his lady from the unwavering grasp of a car salesman! Who knows, though, maybe the mystery man will get lucky enough to sell the couple a new ride — The Sun reports Adele is bringing in £800,000 PER NIGHT during her 32 show run. Definitely enough to snag some new wheels! Although, maybe during the middle of one of her concerts isn’t the place she wants to start browsing! Ha!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was that note actually from someone trying to sell her a car or is she keeping the real contents of the note a secret? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/The Herd with Colin Cowherd/YouTube]