Olivia Wilde Ends Social Media Hiatus With Bikini Pic One Month After Split From Harry Styles!

Olivia Wilde is back and better than ever!

The 38-year-old actress-turned-director took to Instagram Saturday to show off smiles and good vibes alongside her friend Babs Burchfield one month after her split from Harry Styles. While it may be a celebration of BFFs, it’s also a newly single gal coming back strong with a bikini pic. Just sayin’…

The photo, which she simply captioned, “Best,” shows her and Babs sitting side-by-side in a hammock with smiles from ear to ear! Olivia can be seen in a navy blue bandeau-style top, while her friend stunted in a lime green bikini and straw bucket hat! See the full post (below):

Cute! She followed up the pic with a beachy story post of her in the beautiful Hawaiian waters, which she aptly captioned, “Mahalo” — a common expression of gratitude used throughout the Islands. See (below):

Gurl is definitely trying to show us she’s living her best life, right? Or… to show someone anyway… Like, say, Harry Styles?

Related: Are Harry & Kendall Jenner Rekindling Their Romance?

As you surely know, the Booksmart director and the As It Was singer went their separate ways last month after two years of dating. At the time, inside sources claimed the breakup to be “an amicable decision,” explaining:

“The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

A Page Six insider later noted, “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa.” They added:

“It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

It all sounded so mundane — just down to distance and work schedules… However, you might remember we sorta called BS on that! Their schedules were always busy, but they were willing to make the time — until they weren’t!

We don’t buy that it was a coincidence they just happened to split right after all that breakup-worthy drama. You know, the alleged lying to one another, the intense public scrutiny surrounding their behavior on the Don’t Worry Darling set, and oh yeah… The public accusation she totally left ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis for Harry, contrary to what she’d been saying in public!

Related: Wait, Was There A Love Triangle Between Olivia, Harry, & Florence Pugh?!

If Olivia really is as happy and carefree as she looks in the pics, it’s impressive! This year hasn’t exactly been the easiest for the Cowboys & Aliens star, as you may recall she was served custody papers while presenting DWD on stage at CinemaCon back in April. She later blamed Jason for the “viscous” incident, cryptically telling Variety in August:

“There’s a reason I left that relationship.”

THEN, in October, the exes’ former nanny revealed all of THOSE bombshell details about their life together, and Jason’s reluctance to accept her romance with Harry. The two later fully denied all the claims in a rare joint post, explaining the same month:

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

OH, and let’s not forget all the Shia LaBeouf drama…

Suffice to say, the social media break was probably much needed for the momma of two. But what do you think of her latest posts? Is this a sign she’s entering a new era? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]