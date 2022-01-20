Adele CANCELS Highly Anticipated Residency In Tearful Video To Fans: 'My Show Ain't Ready'

Wow. Adele‘s Las Vegas residency is one of the hottest tickets in town, maybe ever. Scalpers have been charging literally THOUSANDS per ticket to the highly anticipated Weekends With Adele, which were scheduled to begin on Friday, January 21. Tomorrow.

And now, with just one day’s notice, the Hello songstress is here to tell you that the sky has fallen, and it’s just not going to happen.

Video: TV Host Issues On-Air Apology For Not Listening To Adele’s Album Before Interview

In a tearful Instagram video, the artist apologizes to her fans with a heavy heart, beginning:

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but… my show ain’t ready.”

She explains coronavirus is largely to blame, but that’s not all:

“We’re tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. And it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Fighting back tears, she continues:

“I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted. I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really really sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Adele finishes the video message by assuring fans that the show will go on… eventually. She promises:

“We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. I’m gonna finish my show, and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be now for you. I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry.”

The post is captioned:

“All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon “

What’s missing is any mention of refunds. Seats were expensive enough beforehand, but of course there’s only so much room, and the shows sold out immediately. Like we mentioned above, tickets on the secondary market have been going for OBSCENE prices — we’ve heard as much as $30,000. Yes, really.

As for those who paid top dollar for their tickets, it seems those poor souls may just be out of luck.

See the full video to hear Adele’s explanation for yourself (below):

What do YOU think of Adele’s apology?

[Image via Adele/Instagram.]