Australian TV Host Issues On-Air Apology For Not Listening To Adele’s New Album Before Interview

Matt Doran expressed live on television just how sorry he is for royally screwing up his interview with Adele!

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old journalist got suspended for two weeks earlier this month after he offended Adele for admitting to never listening to her new album, 30, during an exclusive with the 33-year-old crooner ahead of its release. He later claimed he “only had the privilege of hearing” her track Easy On Me. However, Doran did end up having access to the new album — but ultimately failed to look at his work email, which contained the link to it.

And although they recorded the entire interview, it never made it on-air. Her label Sony reportedly denied Channel 7 the right to broadcast any part of the conversation. It is still unclear why but we can imagine Doran’s colossal flub had something to do with it. Now, he has issued a full-blown apology to Adele and her fans for the entire situation during the Weekend Sunrise Saturday:

“This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I deserve and I totally own. I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career.”

Related: Spice Girl Mel B Cut Out Of Adele Special Because Of ‘Awkward As Hell’ Joke???



He continued:

“I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren’t to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele’s album was the industry’s most prized secret. The day after, after we landed in London, an email came through from Sony. It didn’t mention Adele but it did contain a link to her album. The genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed it, by an absurdly long margin, the most important email I’ve ever missed in my life.”

He can say that again! We cannot stress this enough folks: Check your emails!

During the apology, the Australian host reiterated that Adele did not leave their interview early, saying it actually “ran overtime.” What did they discuss during the conversation that’ll never see the light of day? Well, he claimed they spoke for 29 minutes about the singer’s new music and “the paradox that is being the world’s most famous artist but hating fame,” adding:

“We also discussed, at length, the concept of pure artistry, the majesty of Adele’s voice, what it must be like to hear that sound come out of one’s own mouth!”

Doran also said he learned “how Go Easy on Me was conceived in part by singing acapella in the shower.” Did anyone else notice how he didn’t get the track title right? Even though it was all a mistake, the Aussie still stressed just how awful he feels for insulting Adele at the end of the day:

“But all that doesn’t matter. Because by missing the album link, however, I might try to justify it, I’ve insulted Adele. To Adele, I say, I’d never have knowingly disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work. I am so sorry. I also apologize to Adele’s Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error, have been denied this interview and the insight into her character.”

It really is a shame viewers won’t be getting this discussion because it sounds like they got really deep. Concluding his apology, Doran quoted a lyric from the 10th song on the album Hold On:

“Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret.”

Someone finally did their homework! He then went on to say:

“I’m not expecting that forgiveness. But I do owe you an apology. Thank you so much for joining us this morning here at Weekend Sunrise. That’s all for today. We’ll see you tomorrow.”

We think it’s safe to say he learned his lesson and won’t be making the same mistake again. You can ch-ch-check out the entire speech (below):

"I am so sorry"@MattDoran22 apologises to @Adele and her Australian fans over his recent interview with the music superstar. pic.twitter.com/0DeJtUe3gW — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 26, 2021

Thoughts? Did you think Doran needed to make a public apology for the mishap? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adele/YouTube, Sunrise/Twitter]