Adele’s One Night Only -- Watch The Best Moments!

Adele is back and better than ever!

On Sunday, the singer shared her One Night Only concert special ahead of her highly anticipated new album, 30. The CBS television event, which took place at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, featured songs new and old, funny, candid moments on stage, and an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Expressing her gratitude for the occasion on Twitter, Adele wrote:

“The most beautiful venue I’ve ever played. Thank you to everyone who made it possible. To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space. The whole thing was pretty overwhelming, I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times. … Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once!”

She added:

“It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!”

Aww!! What an amazing cherry on top to an absolutely fantastic night!

Ch-ch-check out more highlights from One Night Only (below):

That proposal!

The moment everyone is talking about from the show? The surprise proposal between a local couple, assisted by the songstress, in front of her audience — and the world. After bringing his girlfriend out on stage wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones, the fan gave a heartfelt speech, punctuated by the 19 track Make You Feel My Love.

Adele joked:

“Thank God she said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to sing this song to next, you or him!”

New music

Adele singing “Easy On Me” for the first time. #AdeleOneNightOnlypic.twitter.com/Uj6M79YVgi — Adele Daily ³⁰ ???? (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

The British beauty performed several new tracks from her upcoming album, including the single Easy on Me, Hold On, I Drink Wine, and Love Is A Game.

Adele singing “Hold On”, the promotional single of “30”. — Adele’s new album drops this Friday, 19.pic.twitter.com/U28w0rz80K — Adele Daily ³⁰ ???? (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

Adele singing “I Drink Wine”, the official second single from the album, “30” which will be out on Friday, November 19. #AdeleOneNightOnlypic.twitter.com/bP3k9fKBkT — Adele Daily ³⁰ ???? (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

#AdeleOneNightOnly ended with the magic “Love Is A Game”. — Adele’s new album comes out this Friday, November 19. Pre-order now everywhere: https://t.co/X890ADf22d pic.twitter.com/eGHE3rCGR4 — Adele Daily ³⁰ ???? (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

Speaking on divorce

The 33-year-old has previously revealed that 30 would address the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki, so of course, she discussed the divorce in her conversation with Oprah. She explained:

“I’ve been obsessed with the nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one. In all these movies and all these books, when you grow up reading them, that’s what it should be. I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we’d stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time.”

She acknowledged that she was “disappointed” and “embarrassed” that she couldn’t make it work, and even that she felt she “disrespected it by getting married and divorced so quickly and stuff like that.” However, she recalled the moment she knew things had to change when she was hanging out with some girlfriends:

“We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along.'”

She continued:

“And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is, ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ I definitely felt like that. And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually I’m really unhappy, and they were all aghast. I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, ‘What am I doing it for?'”

While the couple then decided to continue their journeys separately, Adele has only good things to say about her ex:

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you. He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me like. Especially at that time in my life, I was so young, and I just I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it. … Even now I trust him with my life. He and Angelo were angels that were sent to me, that’s how I feel.”

Playing the classics

One Night Only also featured plenty of classic performances, like a rousing rendition of Rolling in the Deep and a show stopping Skyfall.

Chills. Everywhere. This performance…iconic. Welcome back to the stage #ADELE, we've missed you. pic.twitter.com/KIuy9GDtcE — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

We dare you to try to name something more perfect than #ADELE singing “Someone Like You” at dusk. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/QDT1c7XaA0 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

There’s a ???? starting in our heart and it’s #ADELE's performance of “Rolling in the Deep.” pic.twitter.com/nu2r2QDv8J — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

#ADELE singing the Bond theme "Skyfall" is leaving us shaken AND stirred. ???? We'll see ourselves out now… pic.twitter.com/WEDxDk5OK9 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Other Oprah interview highlights

Speaking with the broadcast legend, the Someone Like You artist once again addressed her weight loss — which stemmed from managing her mental health, not a desire to be thinner. She revealed:

“I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage. They paralyzed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body.”

While working out helped her regain control, it also garnered a lot of speculation and criticism from the public about her body. She admitted:

“I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m either too big or too small; I’m either hot or I’m not.”

The star added:

“I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”

Elsewhere, she discussed her relationship with dad Mark Evans, who passed away earlier this year. Reflecting on how his abandonment when she was young affected her relationships, she said:

“I had absolutely zero expectations of anybody, because I learned not to have them through my dad. He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving, loving relationship with somebody.”

During their years of estrangement, Evans apparently only ever listened to one song of hers (Hometown Glory):

“He never ever played any of my other music. He was like, ‘It’s too painful.'”

However, when they reconnected before his death, she was able to share the entire 30 album with him.

“So it was it was very, very healing [and] when he died, it was literally like the wound closed up.”

Celeb friends in the audience

The One Night Only crowd was star-studded, with an audience of celebrities hand picked by the Grammy winner. Famous attendees included James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Glover, Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Paulson, Nicole Richie, and more:

She was flat-out extraordinary. Her voice. Her energy. Her vulnerability. Those gorgeous lyrics echoing across the Observatory? The slayage of that magnificent gown? The down-to-earth Oprah interview? Just top-notch all around. Felt fortunate to be there. A special night. #Adele https://t.co/uziyiLT0nW — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 15, 2021

Selena Gomez attended Adele’s One Night Only Show at the Griffith Observatory #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/DkMoOiuTVj — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 15, 2021

everytime the camera cuts to melissa mccarthy in the crowd she’s crying and honestly i can fully relate #AdeleOneNightOnly #Adele pic.twitter.com/2YipzVLN8r — declan (@idkdeclan) November 15, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio and Seth Rogen attended Adele’s #OneNightOnly special pic.twitter.com/cGYElQp9LR — CTRLNOW (@ctrInow) November 15, 2021

On new BF Rich Paul

On top of everything, Adele also gave some insight into her new relationship with LeBron James’ manager, Rich Paul. She had previously revealed that the pair first met on a birthday party dance floor. Continuing the story for Oprah, she shared:

“And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I’m like ‘A business meeting about what?’ And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life.”

She described the relationship as the first time she had ever “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.” As for her man, she dished:

“He’s just hilarious. He’s so funny. And very smart. Very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth. … He’s making it easy on me.”

SO sweet. This is definitely the beginning of a great new era for Adele!

