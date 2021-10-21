Adele Gets Shockingly Candid In New 73 Questions Vogue Video -- WATCH!

Adele is making her comeback, and just like her honest song lyrics, she’s getting vulnerable in a very revealing interview with Vogue!

The Easy On Me singer covered a lot of ground in the chat — everything from who she wants to play the next James Bond to her most iconic style moment. She also couldn’t help dish some love advice, but she had a pessimistic outlook on it. When asked what she’d share with her 19-year-old self, the newly divorced momma admitted:

“That your love life’s gonna get a lot worse.”

Damn! That’s not what any teenager wants to hear!

On a lighter note, the songstress reflected on the time she broke her 2017 Grammy to share it with idol Beyoncé, noting:

“It was actually really easy. I was just so uncomfortable and nervous up on the stage trying to give that speech right in front of her, I just sort of twisted it off and it fell off in my hand.”

You can see a shot of the broken award (below)!

The 33-year-old went on to show off a unique and “pretty amazing” memento she has framed in her house: a piece of Celine Dion’s chewed gum — whhhaaaattt??? The fangirl explained:

“[James Corden] knew how much of a fan of her I was, so he made her spit her gum out on a piece of paper and he framed it for me. And it’s my proudest possession.”

Whaaaa??

LOLz!! See more from the fun vid (below)!

[Image via Vogue/The Tonight Show/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]