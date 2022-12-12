Adele Reveals She Went To Therapy Five Times A Day After Divorce From Simon Konecki!

Adele knows all too well how helpful and important therapy can be during difficult times!

During a candid moment at her Weekends with Adele show on Saturday, the 34-year-old singer opened up about her mental health with the audience, revealing that she needed to go to therapy five times a day after she broke up with her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019. She shared with the crowd at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace:

“I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start. Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.”

As for why she’s going back to therapy? Adele explained that she wants to hold herself more accountable for her actions and words:

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say, and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything. And my whole therapy session this week was really interesting, it was about these shows.”

With tears in her eyes, she went on to explain how much she also sufferers from stage fright:

“I always get so emotional, I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread. And that is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

While Adele recognized she feels a ton of “pressure” to make these shows perfect, especially after having to cancel and reschedule her Las Vegas residency dates, she is learning how to let some of it go and enjoy the moment:

“If my voice ain’t top-notch that’s alright, but my soul is top-notch, I’ll tell you that – that’s what I try to say to my therapist. Having the human interaction every weekend, it’s honestly – I’m the happiest I’ve ever ever ever ever been.”

Good for Adele! We love to hear that she’s in a better place now! Ch-ch-check out her vulnerable speech (below):

[Image via Elle/YouTube]