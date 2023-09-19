Alabama Barker Shares Excitement About Travis & Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy!

Alabama Barker is ready to take on the big sister role!

The youngest daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler is prepping to be a big sis to her dad and Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby — and she’s thrilled! On Saturday, the 17-year-old spoke to E! News at BeautyCon Los Angeles about her feelings ahead of her half-brother’s arrival:

“I just think having another family member is always awesome! Getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

Alabama has been Kourt’s biggest fan throughout her pregnancy, it’s been so sweet to see how well this family has blended and taken to one another! Most recently the aspiring rapper took to the Lemme founder’s Instagram comments following her emergency fetal surgery to share some praise to the soon-to-be momma. She wrote under her post at the time:

“Hot mama !”

The teen has also been by her Blink-182 drumming dad’s side, as well — she even talked baby names with him shortly after the pregnancy announcement! We’re so excited for the family to finally get their new addition, and we’re so thankful everything seems to be going well now!

