Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Preps For Spooky Season With Fun New Pre-Halloween Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian is already gearing up for a heckuva Halloween!

The 44-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend with a couple of Halloween-adjacent posts, even though we’re still about six weeks away from the always-fun fall holiday!

Related: Kourtney Tells Off Tristan Thompson & Says She Hates ‘Witch’ Kim In WILD Kardashians Trailer!

First, on Saturday night, the Lemme founder posted a shot of herself in a skeleton-themed black onesie. Appropriately, she captioned that snap “Saturday night vibes.” And in it, the pregnant star was hanging out and keeping things low-key at home, presumably with fam.

Then, on Sunday, she returned to the social media app with a second picture showing off a spooky sight around her high-end home. It was late at night, the lights were on down the road, and a dark and ominous fog was rolling through overhead. It looked creepy AF — and cool, too!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, Kourt has been dealing with quite a bit lately, between her emergency fetal surgery to save the life of her unborn baby and the fact that she’s now really missing husband Travis Barker while he’s out on tour once again.

So, we hope that the anticipation of looking forward to Halloween is bringing her some excitement to get past all that! It’ll be here soon enough!!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Hulu/YouTube]