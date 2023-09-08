Kourtney Kardashian's Fetal Surgery Emergency 'Is All Behind Her' Now As Travis Barker Returns To Tour!

We are SO relieved to be able to relay this right now.

According to a new report published on Friday afternoon, Kourtney Kardashian‘s emergency fetal surgery from days ago is now “all behind her.” At this point, the 44-year-old and beloved husband Travis Barker are moving towards the birth of their unborn baby and his welcome into their blended family.

First, a source who spoke to Us Weekly reiterated things similar to what we’ve already heard: that the situation was very scary for the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer. But thankfully, it sounds like things are better now. The insider explained:

“Kourtney had a very scary medical situation. She is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her.”

The source continued from there, revealing Travis is back on the European swing of Blink-182’s tour with Kourt at home, stable, and back to her normal life:

“Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.”

GREAT!

As unsettling as the initial family emergency reports were, and as scary as the news of Kourt’s fetal surgery was when it was first revealed, we are SO happy to hear things have turned very much for the better!

Here’s to amazing doctors and the power of prayer!

