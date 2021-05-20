Alabama Barker SLAMS Her Mom's Defenders, Says She's Gone 7 Months With No Contact From Shanna Moakler

This mother-daughter feud doesn’t show any signs of resolving any time soon.

As we’ve been reporting, amid Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s whirlwind romance, tension has arisen with the drummer’s ex, Shanna Moakler. The model hasn’t been shy about her problems with the relationship and the whole Kardashian fam. Meanwhile, problems with her own daughter, Alabama Barker, have surfaced at the same time, and these wounds seem to run deep.

The 15-year-old has made several posts on social media accusing her mom of being absent, but now she’s getting REAL specific about it. During an Instagram Live, she shut down Shanna’s defenders in the comments, arguing:

“You’re saying ‘Don’t disrespect the woman who gave you life’ but the woman that gave me life isn’t in my life. She asked to see me maybe once… I’ve gone seven months without seeing my mom and her not calling me once. So if you guys support that, go for it, support it, I don’t care. But don’t come on my Live talking bad about me just because you believe in her more than me.”

Previously, Alabama had thrown a ton of shade at Shanna via TikTok. But the teen took things a step further by sharing messages from her mom on her IG Story, which accused Travis of “manipulating” their children and claimed he had an affair with Kim Kardashian that ended their marriage. Alabama captioned the screenshot:

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew [Rondeau, her boyfriend] is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her, My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be a amazing Mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Alabama’s brother Landon Barker has also joined in criticizing their mom, commenting on TikTok that Shanna “has never been in our lives and isn’t there for us like our dad is.” In response to her children’s accusations, the former Miss USA told People:

“The claims of being absent from my children’s lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children’s happiness and well-being. … I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt. Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them.”

Emotions are clearly running high here, and the fact that Kourt has entered the picture seems to only have made things worse. We still hope the family manages to come to some sort of resolution, because we can’t imagine how painful this is on all sides.

