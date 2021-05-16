Shanna Moakler Claims Travis Barker CHEATED On Her With Kim Kardashian As Alabama & Landon Call Her Out For Being An Absent Mom!

Buckle up, Perezcious readers, because we have A LOT to unpack here!

As you may know, there has been some tension within the Barker family in recent weeks. Travis Barker shares kids Alabama and Landon Barker with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Over the years, they’ve seemingly been able to develop a solid co-parenting relationship following a rocky divorce and custody battle.

However, that has not stopped the kids from calling out their mother for allegedly being an absent mother and choosing a terrible romantic partner. It doesn’t help that Shanna has also taken it upon herself to constantly shade the Blink-182 drummer’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian — who definitely has the seal of approval from the kids.

Like we’ve said before, it is just a very, very messy situation that just got a whole lot messier! Over the weekend, it appears Alabama and Landon have had enough of the haters claiming they mistreat their mom Shanna and have decided to take matters into their own hands. Earlier this week, the 17-year-old son first claimed Shanna is no longer in their lives after a TikTok user accused the siblings of treating their momma “like trash.” The person wrote in response to a video of Alabama and him lip-syncing to a song:

“Two pieces of trash. Taking sides with your dad only because of his house and treating your mother like.”

Apparently, Landon did not appreciate the comment and quickly responded with:

“Actually if you weren’t such a dumba** you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t there for us like our dad is.”

Yikes! But what does Moakler have to say about this? Well, the Instagram account @champagneandshittalk posted a private message from the former Miss USA in which she claimed Landon and Alabama have been brainwashed by their father. She wrote:

“They have been completely manipulated I’ve been there for them their entire lives even when there dad was a raging drug addict and was sent home from tour my son is caught up in money and fame and I will not bend… I will wait and be patient till they see the truth I’ve fought over ten years and I’m done. This is all orchestrated.”

Unfortunately, that is just the tip of the iceberg…

On Saturday, Alabama then shared screenshots of a direct message from Shanna, where her mom accused the rocker of allegedly having an affair with Kim Kardashian. In case you don’t recall, Travis previously admitted to having a “crush” on the KUWTK reality star when he was dating Paris Hilton in 2006. The lengthy note read:

“I’ve tried… nothing even happened this whole thing is weird.. Matthew has been my rock he truly has changed and has been amazing.. When we went life trip other night we were joking but lots of inside jokes I don’t think translated..”

FYI, Landon has bashed her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, in the past, saying how Moakler could “do so much better.” In the message, the TV personality went on to accuse Travis of being emotionally abusive:

“I left Travis because he was emotionally abusive, I left the money snd mansions for a reason… family is all that matters but I can’t compete with kids whose father doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away.. Travis controls Bamas social media… however I get blamed for her sexualition ! How does a father allow her to act like that and do lives at 4am? With Men twice her age..”

She then concluded the post with this bombshell allegation:

“I’ve been legally bullied out… I’m fed up and I’m Exhausted.. Social media and the media isn’t real… I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister.. It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!”

Our mind is blown right now! But if you thought that was it, you are sadly mistaken. After the DM started getting around, Alabama fired back on her Instagram Stories stating:

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her, My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be a amazing Mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Later that day, the 15-year-old also took the time to respond to a post made by @unconfirmedreports to reveal her response “was completely me,” before adding:

“She lied I control my Instagram I’m of age.”

Since then, it appears the mother-daughter duo have unfollowed each other on social media.

Wow… Of course, it is hard to know what is truly going on here, but it looks like things have become extremely complicated for the entire family. What are your thoughts on the whole ordeal? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

