Shanna Moakler Details Kim Kardashian & Ex Travis Barker's 'Affair' That Led To Her Divorce!

Shanna Moakler is speaking out about this whole love quadrangle situation!

To recap: Shanna’s ex-husband Travis Barker is now happily (and passionately!) in love with Kourtney Kardashian, but in years past, he had been upfront about his crush on her sister Kim Kardashian. Except apparently it was more than just a crush, as Shanna claimed she divorced the drummer for having an affair with Kim — which her daughter Alabama Barker exposed on Instagram amid a feud with her mom.

Yep, the whole thing’s pretty complicated, and we can add Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day to the mix for independently confirming the fling between Kim and Travis. The drama doesn’t look like it’s dying down any time soon though because now Shanna is giving her side of the story to Us Weekly.

The former pageant queen confirmed to the outlet:

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair.”

She claimed she was “never” friends with the reality family for that reason, and that the Blink-182 star was “100 percent” lying about not hooking up with the SKIMS founder. She explained the infidelity was the final straw that led her to sign divorce papers in 2008 after years of her on-and-off relationship with Travis. (We pegged Aubrey’s story about a Kim/Travis hookup to the summer of 2007, so this tracks with our timeline.)

Then Shanna said:

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”

She added:

“He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And … at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps.”

She recalled asking her husband “not to use” the future KUWTK star as a model because of her connection to the hotel heiress, admitting:

“We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

Back then, the model asserted she “didn’t even know Kourtney existed,” and she has “no desire” to speak to the Poosh founder now. She told Us she doesn’t know why the musician lied about hooking up with Kim, but mused:

“He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.”

Weird is definitely one way to describe this whole situation! TBH, if Kim and Travis really hooked up (which seems pretty likely at this point), we can’t imagine Kourtney didn’t know about it before getting in a serious relationship with him. In fact, she probably knew way back when it was actually happening, right? But that doesn’t make it any easier to have all this aired out in public.

As for Shanna, clearly it’s difficult for her to see her ex and kids entangled with the KarJenner clan, but… Travis has been friends with them for YEARS, so it’s not exactly a surprise. Plus, pouring gasoline on these flames probably won’t do anything to heal her relationship with the teens, which seems like it should be the focus right now.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Can Kravis survive the noise? Does Shanna have the right to unearth all this old drama? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

