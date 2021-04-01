YouTube Stars Alan & Alex Stokes Plead Guilty To Charges Related To Bank Robbery Pranks

On Wednesday, twins Alan and Alex Stokes plead guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment and reporting false emergency charges following a slew of fake bank robbery pranks in October 2019.

The events, captured in a now deleted YouTube video titled “BANK ROBBER PRANK (gone wrong),” showed the brothers attempting to get in an Uber with a duffle of money while wearing black and ski masks. A witness called the cops afraid the driver was getting carjacked. Later, they pulled a similar prank at UC Irvine. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer urged in August:

“These were not pranks. These are crimes that could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or even killed.”

According to a statement released by the DA’s Office Wednesday, the famous siblings “each faced a maximum sentence of five years in jail if convicted on all counts.” But luckily for them, they’ve avoided jail time by pleading guilty. The 24-year-old’s must now complete 160 hours of community service, pay restitution, avoid UC Irvine, and spend one year on formal probation. The creators are also required to “stop making videos that mimic criminal behavior.”

