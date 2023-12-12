Honey Boo Boo Breaks Down While Mourning Late Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell: ‘Why Us’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is grieving the loss of her sister.

Over the weekend, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away after a tough battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The family matriarch, Mama June Shannon, announced the news on Instagram before Alana and her sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon followed up with posts of their own.

Now, a few days later, the 18-year-old is still reeling from her big sister’s untimely passing — as expected.

Related: Anna Secretly Got Married Before Her Passing

On Monday, Alana took to TikTok to share a heartbreaking tribute set to Benson Boone’s In the Stars, which featured family pics from across the years. You could see Honey Boo Boo and Anna posing for pics together from their early days, up to when the reality star graduated from high school this year. She captioned the post, “How am i even supposed to celebrate our birthday now,” as she and Anna were both born on August 28th — but 11 years apart.

So, so sad.

She followed up the video with another, which had more family photos set to the narration:

“I think I will ask God ‘Why?’ for the rest of my life. And never will i come to understand it. Even if God himself came in front of me and told me the reason, I don’t think I would accept it. Some loves are too hard to bear. And with great love comes great pain. And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all. If love could’ve saved you, you would’ve lived forever.”

She captioned the post, “Why us ”

Earlier, Alana also shared a candid TikTok in which she broke down crying while speaking about Anna’s final moments — and how grateful she was to be able to make it home from college in Colorado to see her big sis one last time. Watch (below):

@lanaaaaaa.0 This is a very hard video for me to make! But i just know yall was worried anout anna too! So i wanted to make sure to keep yall up to day. Anna is in heaven dancing with everyone else looking down on us now! This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make ???? Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality ????. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna ????. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever! ffuckcancerhhoneyboobooffypt#trending ♬ original sound – lanaaaa in the houseeee ????

Our hearts continue to be with all of Anna’s loved ones during this difficult time. Share your support in the comments below.

[Images via Alana Thompson/TikTok & Anna Cardwell/Instagram]