Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Secretly Got Married Months Before Her Death

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had one final fairy tale in her life before sadly passing away.

On Monday, TMZ reported that nine months prior to her untimely death, Anna was able to marry the love of her life, partner Eldridge Toney. An insider told the outlet that after getting the stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January, she told her loved ones that she wanted to get hitched while she still had strength to be the spotlight of a ceremony — and so she did.

The news org obtained a copy of the marriage certificate, which revealed the nuptials took place on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. So, this was a while ago — but it was also while she’d already gotten started with chemotherapy.

That poor woman. She deserved to live so much more life. But we’re so happy she got to have her dream come true.

The outlet also reported that Anna’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s own husband Joshua served as the officiant, and the ceremony welcomed close family and a camera crew to shoot footage for WEtv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. Thus, we can likely expect to see the sacred moment on our screens at some point.

As we reported, Anna tragically passed away on Saturday night after a tough battle with the deadly disease. She left behind 11-year-old Kaitlyn Elizabeth with ex Caleb Clark, and Kylee Madison, 8, with ex-husband Michael Cardwell. She and Eldridge shared no children together, but had been dating since 2017 when she and Michael split. This must all be so difficult for him…

Our hearts continue to be with Anna’s family. Such a sad, sad situation. Ugh.

