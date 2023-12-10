Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dead At 29

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has sadly passed away.

It’s with heavy hearts we report that the 29-year-old tragically succumbed to her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma on Saturday night. Mama June Shannon revealed the news on Sunday in a somber Instagram post. She wrote:

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

Related: YouTuber & Her Dad Killed In Tragic Plane Crash

How completely devastating. The 44-year-old continued:

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today.”

As Perezcious readers know, Anna was diagnosed with the disease in January and had been undergoing chemotherapy. But in July, Mama June revealed that the prognosis was “terminal.”

She concluded her post:

“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family”

How tragic… It was just on Friday that the reality star was asking fans for prayers on Anna’s behalf.

Our hearts are with Mama June and all of Anna’s loved ones during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Anna Cardwell/Instagram & TikTok, & Access Hollywood/YouTube]