Honey Boo Boo & Sisters Pay Tribute To Late Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell: ‘Fly High Sweet Angel’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is remembering her late sister.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a poignant message about her sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, after Mama June Shannon revealed she passed away from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma on Saturday night. She started off her tribute:

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe [sic]. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.”

She continued:

“I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality”

Anna shared 11-year-old Kaitlyn Elizabeth with ex Caleb Clark, and Kylee Madison, 8, with Michael Cardwell. This must be so incredibly difficult for them.

The reality star added:

“I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”

So, so sad.

Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 27, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late sister, writing in a message with the same photo:

“Everyone it hurts so say this but We lost @annamarie35 last night ! It’s hard to think that my sister is gone she was so young and had a bright future ahead of here . She will always be with us and we love and miss her already !! Y’all keep our family and them two sweet baby of hers in your prayers !! Anna I love you and just know we got [Kaitlyn] and Kylee for you they will be taken care of ”

Those poor babies…

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, also remembered Anna in an IG Story post of her own, in which she wrote:

“Fly high sweet angel “

She also shared WEtv’s tribute, writing over it:

“How do I bounce back from this one”

See WEtv’s full tribute (below):

Our hearts continue to be with all of Anna’s loved ones. Share some support in the comments down below.

