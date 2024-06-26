Awww! Watch Alanis Morissette Perform Ironic As Duet With Her 8-Year-Old Daughter!

Watch out, Taylor Swift! Someone brought out an even MORE adorable co-performer!

On Sunday, Alanis Morissette headed up a concert in Nashville, where she brought on stage her 8-year-old daughter Onyx as a special guest! It was the little girl’s birthday, so after serenading her with a little happy birthday sing-along with the crowd, the mom and daughter duo did a song together! Which one? Her hit 1996 song Ironic! Watch the AH-Mazing performance (below):

Alanis Morissette's daughter, Onyx, celebrated her eighth birthday by joining her mother on stage to sing "Ironic" in Nashville on Sunday night. Credit: Wacky Swiftie pic.twitter.com/yh3VzPjw2E — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 24, 2024

Awww!

Alanis reflected on the special moment on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a pic and writing:

“birthday angel girl moment singing ironic together … i love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter #8 #happybirthday #nashville younashville”

So sweet!

We especially love this for Alanis since previously she only had herself as accompaniment…

[Images via Alanis Morissette/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]