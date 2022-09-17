Introducing My Daughter To JOJO SIWA!!!!!! Plus, I Take Her To See Jagged Little Pill - The Alanis Morissette Musical! | Mia & Perez Hilton

Perez’s kids are so lucky – and they know it! He exposes them to such eclectic and COOL experiences! And people too! Our 7 year old loves JoJo Siwa. We do too! And we got to meet her!!!! Lots to share about that! Plus, Mia accompanied Perez to the Los Angeles premiere of the Alanis Morissette musical, Jagged Little Pill, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. She shares her thoughts. And we share ours! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Save FIVE dollars off our gummies and muscle relief gels, if you’re a first time customer. Enter promo code SUMMER when you check out at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!