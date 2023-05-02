Katy Perry Is 'Temporarily Departing' American Idol Amid Drama -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Katy Perry is going to miss out on the next episode of American Idol as she’s been “temporarily” replaced — and social media is in a frenzy from the news!

As you know, the Teenage Dream songstress and co-judge Lionel Richie will be at King Charles‘ Coronation Concert across the pond, so they won’t have time to be on Idol Sunday! While they’re in UK, Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will be filling in alongside Luke Bryan for the competition — but with all the recent drama Katy has been caught up in, fans are very opinionated over this announcement!

In a video posted to YouTube, host Ryan Seacrest announced the two judges would be temporarily replaced on Monday, which you can see (below):

Seems like everyone was super excited! But are they excited for the reasons you wouldn’t expect??

Fans swarmed to social media with buzz over the new judges, but they also were seemingly happy that Katy wouldn’t be around! In fact, some of them wanted her absence to be more than temporary:

“Please tell me Katy Perry quit the show for good. She’s the reason I stopped watching.” “we prefer them being the permanent judges” “Cancel the show already.” “bottom line …katy made a statement that was rude and uncalled for. It had nothing to do with singing.”

Some commenters even brought up the controversial Simon Cowell:

“Simon Cowell only told them how bad they were. Not on there [sic] personal life.” “Katy makes Simon look polite”

Meanwhile, fans even used the former judge’s reputation to defend the Firework singer:

“Get there hell out of here….. Simon Cowell was WAYYYYYYYY worse and he never got replaced! People being offended….. ohhhhhhh no” “yall need to get a life and leave katy alone”

This season of American Idol has been just one controversy after the other with the 38-year-old singer. First she was blasted for mom-shaming a contestant, who later quit the show altogether due to her comments. After that she’s been caught up in more drama — one instance being when she got booed during the middle of the show for telling off a contestant on how she dresses! Seriously, maybe Katy should stick to only making comments about singing voices…

We’ll keep you posted on the upcoming episode! Do U think since Katy is going to be away that everything this week will be drama-free? Sound OFF (below)!

