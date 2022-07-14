Dave Coulier Reveals First Reaction To Hearing You Oughta Know -- And Which Lyrics Were About Him!

He’s here… to remind you… of the mess he made that inspired one of the best breakup anthems of all time.

Dave Coulier has historically been pretty quiet about his relationship with Alanis Morissette — and crucially his relationship with You Oughta Know, her massive hit song. The internet has long been fascinated with the rumor that Full House‘s lovable Uncle Joey was the subject of the breakup song, a f**kboi who played with a young woman’s heart and oh so quickly moved on.

It’s understandable he’d keep mum on the subject, only letting out a frustrated confirmation or half-denial every now and then. But on this week’s episode of SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, Dave finally recounted — for the first time we know of — what it was like hearing that epic track for the first time.

Hilariously, when it first struck him — like it did most of us — he didn’t even realize it was his ex! He recalled:

“Here’s the story. I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on, and I hear the hook for You Oughta Know come on the radio. And I’m like, wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record.”

But the other shoe dropped for the comic pretty quickly:

“And then I was listening to the lyrics going, ‘Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy.'”

Ha! Don’t blame you, guy! He went from oughta know to NEED TO KNOW!

“And I went to the record store, bought the CD and I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record. And there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like ‘your shake is like a fish.'”

For those who don’t remember that line in You Oughta Know — it’s not! That’s from deep cut Right Through You, in which she sings:

You took me for a joke

You took me for a child

You took a long hard look at my ass

And then played golf for a while

Your shake is like a fish

You pat me on the head

You took me out to wine dine 69 me

But didn’t hear a damn word I said

Yeah. If you didn’t think anything could go as hard as the single, think again! So not only is Dave confirming You Oughta Know was about him, but a LOT of Jagged Little Pill was! Damn!

Explaining how he knew that one was about him, Uncle Joey explained the inside joke:

“I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake.”

So that’s when he realized just how bad he effed up! He remembered:

“And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”

LOLz! That was our first thought hearing the record, too!

However, the 62-year-old says, they became friendly again later in life — you know, when he wasn’t a 32-year-old dating a teenager (she was only 18 in 1992 when he says they were an item). He eventually asked about the song:

“And so years later we reconnected and she couldn’t have been sweeter. And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?’ And she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ So she was really sweet about it. She was kind.”

And not just about that! Dave told a story about just what a great ex Alanis was to him after her chart-topping catharsis, saying:

“I’ll tell you the kind of person she is. When my sister Sharon was dying with cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. That’s the kind of human being she is. So I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely.”

Awww! She does sound great! Of course, we’ve always been on her side… LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out Dave’s entire response (below)!

