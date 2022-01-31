Alicia Witt Discusses 'Aching Heart' Following Parents' Shocking Deaths

Walking Dead alum Alicia Witt is grateful for the immense support she has received since her parents Robert and Diane’s shocking deaths. As we’ve reported, the couple were found dead in their Massachusetts home in December. While official autopsy reports have not been released, authorities believe the pair froze to death since their heating was not working and one was discovered wearing a coat, according to Fox 25 Boston.

While still processing their deaths, Alicia returned to social media on Sunday to share a message of thanks to her supporters, who have showered her with love since she got candid about her relationship with her parents last week. The singer expressed:

“if i could wrap my arms around all of you – i would. thank you to every one of you who has reached out with such love since my last post. your words, your empathy and your kindness have all been deeply felt – please know i’ve read them all ”

It’s so wonderful that she feels supported by her followers! That can make such a big difference while grieving.

The heartfelt caption was shared alongside a video of waves lapping on a sandy beach. The Christmas Tree Lane lead went on to note how comforting it has been to hear stories from fans who have experienced similar pain, adding:

“also, and especially: thank you to the many, many, many of you who have shared your extremely personal stories with me – your similar situations to the one i experienced/am still going through. this brings me to tears all over again. my aching heart feels so grateful to know that we are, all of us, not alone in this specific pain. that some solace and unity, some balm of deeper healing, could come from such a thing – i am sending you so much love, and i see you, and you are definitely not alone.”

So moving. Check out the full post (below).

This emotional update comes just one week after Witt opened up about the situation surrounding her parents’ deaths for the first time. Because she stayed fairly silent about their passings at the time, she took to social media with a lengthy post to clear up some “misconceptions,” explaining:

“it’s been a month since i got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry i’d gotten someone else involved. knowing as soon as i heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. knowing i would never hear their voices again. beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

The 46-year-old then addressed the “circumstances around my parents’ sudden passings.” Robert and Diane were found dead during a welfare check. Their house was somewhat run down and they were using one space heater to keep warm, leading many to speculate about Alicia’s relationship with them following the heartbreaking news.

To clear the air, she noted how “fiercely stubborn” her loved ones were, continuing:

“i hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

Her full explanation and tribute can be read below, alongside a carousel of throwback photos of the family.

Such a sad situation. We’re glad opening up about her grief has allowed her to connect with others and feel less alone while mourning her parents’ loss.

