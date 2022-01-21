Stars We Lost In 2022

In memoriam…

Sidney Poitier

(February 20, 1927 – January 6, 2022)

Sidney Poitier was a Hollywood legend, and lived such a full life! He became the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor in the 1960s. He passed away on January 6 at the age of 94.

Kim Mi-soo

(March 16, 1992 – January 5, 2022)

On January 5, young actress Kim Mi-soo passed away. She was only 29. The late performer’s agency, Landscape Entertainment, said in a statement:

“Kim suddenly left us on January 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

Bob Saget

(May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022)

The legendary ’90s TV dad, Bob Saget, passed away on January 9 in Orlando, Florida. He was found dead in a hotel room following a comedy show in Jacksonville. No drugs or foul play is suspected in his untimely passing, and an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. He was just 65.

Peter Bogdanovich

(July 30, 1939 – January 6, 2022)

82-year-old Oscar-nominated director Peter Bogdanovich died on January 6 of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 82 at the time of his passing.

Ronnie Spector

(August 10, 1943 – January 12, 2022)

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the girl group The Ronettes, died on January 12 after a short battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. In a statement, the musician’s family confirmed that she passed away at home surrounded by loved ones, saying:

“Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield].”

Her family’s full announcement can be seen (below).

Adalia Rose Williams

(December 10, 2006 – January 12, 2022)

YouTube star Adalia Rose Williams sadly passed away at just 15 years old on January 12. The influencer lived with a condition called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a “rare, fatal, genetic condition of childhood with striking features resembling premature aging,” according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders. On Instagram, her family made the heartbreaking announcement, telling fans Adalia was “set free from this world” and “no longer in pain.”

André Leon Talley

(October 16, 1948 – January 18, 2022)

André Leon Talley, the former editor of Vogue magazine, passed away on January 18. TMZ confirmed that he died in a White Plains, New York hospital. He was 73. Talley was most famous for making history as Vogue’s first Black male creative director. He was a trailblazer in the industry and made TV appearances on hits like Empire, Sex and the City, and America’s Next Top Model.

Gaspard Ulliel

(November 25, 1984 – January 19, 2022)

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor best known for his roles in Hannibal Rising, A Very Long Engagement, and Disney+’s upcoming series Moon Knight, died at just 37 years old on January 19. According to the Agence France-Presse news agency, Gaspard injured his head after colliding with another skier on the slopes in the Savoie region of the Alps. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

Meat Loaf

(September 27, 1947 – January 20, 2022)

Rock icon and beloved actor Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away on January 20 after contracting coronavirus at 74 years old. It’s unclear if he was vaccinated. The Grammy winner was famous for his album Bat Out Of Hell and hit single I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That). He also starred in Hair (on and off-Broadway) as well as in movies The Rocky Picture Horror Show and Fight Club, among many others. He leaves behind his wife Deborah and two adult children, Pearl and Amanda.

Louie Anderson

(March 24, 1953 – January 21, 2022)

Stand-up comedian Louie Anderson died after battling an aggressive form of blood cancer. He was 68. Just days before death, his publicist, Glenn Schwartz, announced his health battle. At the time, the Baskets alum was in a Las Vegas hospital “resting comfortably” as he sought treatment for diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

